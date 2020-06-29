The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Palestinians: No comment on ‘rumors’ concerning annexation

By KHALED ABU TOAMEH  
JUNE 29, 2020 16:16
Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh speaks before the start of the weekly cabinet meeting in Ramallah, West Bank May 11, 2020 (photo credit: REUTERS/MOHAMAD TOROKMAN)
Palestinian officials on Monday refused to comment on reports that Israel will not take steps to extend its sovereignty to parts of the West Bank on Wednesday.
The officials also refused to comment on reports that the US administration has informed the Palestinians the planned annexation would not include the Jordan Valley.
The Palestinian leadership was closely following reports in the Israeli media concerning the annexation plan, a Palestinian official told The Jerusalem Post.
“There are many rumors swirling around about the annexation,” the official said. “So far, we haven’t received any official confirmation about the possibility that the plan would be delayed. We are waiting to hear what the Israeli government will say on Wednesday.”
On Sunday, Palestinian officials said they were opposed to any form of annexation, including a partial one of some areas of the West Bank.
According to media leaks, there may be a “small or big annexation,” Palestinian Authority Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh said Monday.
“Regardless of its size or shape, this falls in the category of gradual annexation of Palestinian lands,” he said. “We stand behind [PA] President Mahmoud Abbas regarding any measure that would be taken to confront the annexation.”
The recent rallies held by the PA and the ruling Fatah faction in the Jordan Valley were designed to send a message to the world that the Palestinians reject the planned annexation, Shtayyeh said.
Hussein al-Sheikh, a senior Fatah official and head of the PA General Authority of Civil Affairs, on Monday said the annexation of “one inch of our land would signal the death of the peace settlement.”
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will not find one Palestinian who would agree to negotiate with him after implementation of the annexation plan, he said.
“After that, Israel will remain an occupying power rejected by the Palestinian, regional and international consensus,” Sheikh said.


