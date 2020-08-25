The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Qatari envoy’s visit, curfew may ease tensions Gaza tensions

By KHALED ABU TOAMEH  
AUGUST 25, 2020 19:07
Qatari envoy Mohammed Al-Emadi gestures during an interview with Reuters in Gaza City, August 24, 2019 (photo credit: REUTERS/MOHAMMED SALEM)
Qatari envoy Mohammed Al-Emadi gestures during an interview with Reuters in Gaza City, August 24, 2019
(photo credit: REUTERS/MOHAMMED SALEM)
Amid reports of progress in negotiations to end the current tensions between Israel and Hamas, Qatari envoy Mohammed al-Emadi was expected to arrive in the Gaza Strip on Tuesday night for talks with leaders of Palestinian factions on ways of preventing a further deterioration of the situation.
Emadi, chairman of the Qatari Committee for the Reconstruction of the Gaza Strip, is scheduled to enter the Gaza Strip through the Erez border crossing with Israel.
His visit comes as Hamas announced a 48-hour curfew in the Gaza Strip on Monday night after the discovery of four patients with coronavirus outside the quarantine facilities in the Hamas-ruled coastal enclave. The four cases were discovered in al-Maghazi refugee camp.
On Tuesday, the Hamas-controlled Health Ministry announced that a fifth case of coronavirus has been detected among the general population of the Gaza Strip.
The Qatari envoy’s visit also comes 24 hours after four Palestinian Islamic Jihad members accidentally blew themselves up while trying to launch rockets into Israel.
Despite the curfew, hundreds of Palestinians on Tuesday attended the funeral of the four PIJ operatives.
Palestinian sources in the Gaza Strip predicted that the lockdown and the arrival of the Qatari envoy would ease tensions between Hamas and Israel after the latest spate of explosive-laden and arson balloon attacks against Israel.
The sources said that Hamas security forces and militiamen have been patrolling the streets of the Gaza Strip since Monday night in a bid to enforce the curfew. “They are preventing people from leaving their homes,” the sources said. “This means that those who are launching the balloons towards Israel cannot continue to operate.”
Hamas officials said on Tuesday that they are hoping that Emadi will bring with him a promise to continue Qatari financial aid to tens of thousands of Palestinian families in the Gaza Strip. The officials confirmed that Hamas has asked Qatar to increase the cash grants to the Gaza Strip from $20 million to $40m.
“We are optimistic,” said one Hamas official. “There are indications that Qatar intends to continue the payments for at least another six months. This will help calm the situation.”
The official said that Hamas was still waiting for a response from Egypt regarding its demand that Israel ease restrictions imposed on the Gaza Strip.
Last week, Hamas relayed its demand to Egyptian intelligence officials who visited the Gaza Strip. The demand includes, among other things, expanding the fishing zone, allowing the entry of thousands of Palestinian workers and merchants into Israel, and solving the electricity crisis in the Gaza Strip.
Hamas spokesman Fawzi Barhoum called for ending the blockade on the Gaza Strip in wake of the discovery of the new coronavirus cases there. Barhoum appealed to the international community and the World Health Organization to intervene with Israel to end the blockade and provide the Gaza Strip with medical equipment for combating the disease.
He also urged the Palestinian Authority to assume its responsibilities towards the Gaza Strip by assisting in efforts to curb the spread of the coronavirus.


