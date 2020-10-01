Rockets fired by pro-Iranian group target Kurdistan region Iraq

The Kurdistan Region of Iraq was incensed on Wednesday night as rockets were fired from Nineveh plains outside Mosul city toward the city of Erbil . The Kurdistan Region in Iraq is a stable area and the attack by Iranian-backed groups is seen as a major test and threat, directed at the region’s stability and the US presence.

The US has warned Iraq it will close its embassy in Baghdad and hinted at striking the Iranian-backed groups if the attacks do not stop. There have been dozens of attacks in recent months, often consisting of 107mm rocket fire or explosives on convoys that supply the US. The US-led anti-ISIS coalition closed 8 facilities in the last six months amid the attacks. The US killed IRGC Quds Force leader Qasem Soleimani in January after similar attacks in December killed a US contractor. In March the pro-Iranian groups killed three personnel from the coalition.

The pro-Iranian groups are often linked to Kataib Hezbollah. They have support form the government paramilitary group called Hashd al-Shaabi, a one-time militia turned government-paid entity. It has some 100,000 men under arms. Iran has close connections to its units, such as Asaib Ahl al-Haq and Harakat Hezbollah al-Nujaba and the Badr Corps. However in recent months a bunch of new groups popped up in Iraq, often serving as fake groups that are actually made up of Kataib Hezbollah members, who have targeted the US and convoys that supply the US. The goal of Iran in this equation is to create a plethora of groups so that no one can be seen as responsible. The US has warned it could retaliate.

Now the US has also brought together some 25 ambassadors of various countries in Baghdad to express concern and demand the Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi stop the attacks. The US wants strategic dialogue with Baghdad. The US sent forces back to Iraq solely to fight ISIS in 2014.

Now Washington is moving its several thousand personnel to the Kurdistan Region, or concentrating them there, as most US bases, except Union III in Baghdad and Al-Asad, are closed. However the pro-Iranian groups now want to show they can strike at Erbil and the Kurdish region. The fired a ballistic missile at this area in January and in September 2018 targeted Kurdish dissidents near Koya. The new rocket fire included six rockets, several of which fell northeast of Erbil.

Masrour Barzani the Prime Minister, called on Kadhimi to condemn the attacks and find those responsible. The brazen attack comes a day after the pro-Iranian militias fired a rocket in Baghdad that murdered several members of the same family. These groups are showing that they control Iraq and that there is no accountability. It is also the one-year anniversary of massive protests in southern Iraq by young people tired of the pro-Iranian militias, lack of jobs and the general Iranian occupation of Iraq which has led to Iran syphoning off resources, jobs, electricity and basically everything from southern Iraq, impoverishing an area that is one of the most oil-rich in the world. Iran turned this part of Iraq into its “near abroad” and holds it hostage. It has used Iraq to strike at Saudi Arabia and at the US and also to run weapons to Syria and Hezbollah in Lebanon. It also transferred ballistic missiles to Iraq in 2018 and 2019. The pro-Iranian militias now threaten the one area in Iraq where US and foreign troops have been totally safe. This is the Kurdistan region which is flourishing with investment and has been free from terror.

The rocket fire is a message that more could come. It came from near Mosul and the rockets travelled several dozen kilometers. This shows that Hashd or PMU controlled areas can be used for rocket fire against the KRG, brazenly and without any consequences. A white truck, of the type often used in these attacks, with rocket launchers in the back bed of the truck, was used. It was then abandoned. It is unclear if Iraq will ever crack down and stop the perpetrators of these attacks.

...

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });