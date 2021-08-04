Saudi FM praises Abraham Accords, puts Palestinian statehood first

The Abraham Accords have been good for the Middle East but its momentum should be used to help the Palestinians achieve statehood, Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud said at a virtual conference of the Aspen Security Forum on Tuesday.

“We think, overall, the Abrahamic Accords have worked positively to spur engagement in the region, so in that sense, the decision by those countries can be viewed positively,” he said.

The Saudi Foreign Minister added that the best way to build on the normalizations between Israel and Arab states in the past year would be “to find a path to solving the issue of the Palestinians and finding a path to a Palestinian state because that will deliver complete normalization for Israel in the region.”

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/israel-news/") != -1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}

Peace, he said, “is a strategic choice of the Arabs” that must be used to reach a comprehensive solution for the Palestinians.

Asked if that’s a precondition for Saudi-Israel normalization , in light of the divisions among Palestinian factions making Israel-Palestinian peace unlikely in the short term, Prince Faisal did not address the first part of the question.

Rather, he said that the PLO and Palestinian Authority are the legal representatives of the Palestinians.

“That engagement is the key engagement in order to progress towards a peaceful solution,” he stated. “I think without solving the Palestinian-Israeli conflict in a sustainable, long-term way not, we’re not going to have real, sustainable security in the region. We need to try everything we can to make that happen.”

Prince Faisal pointed to the new government in Israel, saying “perhaps it can deliver some progress. Let’s wait and see.”

Saudi Arabia's foreign minister also said that he sees an emboldened Iran acting in a negative manner around the Middle East, endangering shipping, arming Yemen's Houthis and contributing to political deadlock in Lebanon

"All around the region, Iran continues to be emboldened," Prince Faisal stated, alluding to reports that Iranian-backed forces seized an oil tanker off the coast of the United Arab Emirates.

"Iran is extremely active in the region with its negative activity, whether it's continuing to supply the Houthis with weapons or endangering shipping in the Arabian Gulf, which we have got reports coming in today that may indicate additional activity there," he said.

Iran, he added, had abetted the political impasse that has undermined Lebanon's economy

He also repeated Riyadh's stance that it could live with a "longer and stronger" version of Iran's 2015 nuclear deal with world powers if it ensured Tehran never obtained nuclear arms know-how.

"We certainly support a deal with Iran as long as that deal ensures that Iran will not now or ever gain access to nuclear weapons technology," he said, saying Riyadh would welcome an Iran that contributed to regional stability and prosperity.

"But that would require (Iran) engaging in the region as a state actor in a normal way..., not supporting militias, not sending weapons to armed groups, and most importantly, giving up a nuclear program which might be used...to develop nuclear weapons."

The US and Iran engaged in indirect negotiations this year to return to the 2015 nuclear deal, whose limitations on uranium enrichment would expire in 2030 and which does not address Iran’s proxy warfare or other malign behavior in the Middle East. The talks have been on hold since June, and the regime in Tehran says they will not start until after its new president, Ebrahim Raisi, forms a new government.