The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Southern Syria is a center of new instability and military activity

A review of incidents in southern Syria in recent weeks points to the area becoming an increasing flash point as many issues are now in flux.

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN  
JUNE 28, 2020 20:39
Uniformed men ride a motorbike as they carry a Syrian flag in Quneitra on the Syrian side of the ceasefire line between Israel and Syria, as seen from the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights (photo credit: REUTERS/AMMAR AWAD)
Uniformed men ride a motorbike as they carry a Syrian flag in Quneitra on the Syrian side of the ceasefire line between Israel and Syria, as seen from the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights
(photo credit: REUTERS/AMMAR AWAD)
 A review of incidents in southern Syria in recent weeks points to the area becoming an increasing flash point as many issues are now in flux. It is important to highlight several of the trends that appear to be happening from Daraa near the Golan border to Deir Ezzor and Albukamal on the Euphrates river.
This is an area that is a triangle of 500km on one side from the Golan to Albukamal and then 120 km from Albukamal to Deir Ezzor. These represent two distinct areas. Albukamal to Deir Ezzor is an important corridor. It is where there are some pro-Iranian militias and Iranian presence. Reports indicate that the Afghan and Pakistan volunteers who serve with Iran’s IRGC may be in this area. They are called Fatemyoun and Zainabiyoun. There are also Iraqi Shi’ite militias in this area.
What we know is that at the end of this triangle, near Albukamal, is the Imam Ali base where Iran has constructed an important network of warehouses over an area several dozen square kilometers in size. This area has tunnels and warehouses. In June 2018 an airstrike hit an Iraqi Kataib Hezbollah headquarters near here.
Later airstrikes hit the Imam Ali base. In the fall of 2019 Iraq and Syria opened the border at Al-Qaim but the base was the center of clandestine arms trafficking to Hezbollah. The arms come through here and there are networks of Iranian-backed groups along the river through Al-Mayadin town and then up to Deir Ezzor and then along various roads through Al-Sukna and Palmyra and then to T-4 airbase where Iran has drones and other facilities. Call this the “corridor” for Iran’s road to the sea via Iraq and Syria.
In recent days there were rumors of airstrikes at Albukamal. In addition the Iranian IRGC Quds Force commander allegedly came to Albukamal this month and met locals. That alone is big news. In addition on June 23 airstrikes allegedly hit areas near Sukna, Deir Ezzor and near Suwayda.
Lets move along the triangle from Albukamal on the Iraqi border heading west through the desert now towards the Golan. Eventually one comes to a US anti-ISIS Coalition base called al-Tanf or Tanaf.
Recently reports indicated the soldiers their experimented with anti-drone gunsights. Not much happens at this base but there are some Syrian rebel forces and Syrian refugees nearby in the Rukban camp. This US footprint is a kind of thumb in the side of Damascus and the Russians, Iran and Syrian regime want the US to leave.
Further to the West is the Druze district of Suwayda. Since early June the Syrian economy has collapsed and Druze have been protesting. The Assad regime has moved around some local politicians in the last months. But the reality remains that this area is not happy with the failure of the regime to secure the future. Airstrikes on June 23 hit a hill with a radar dish near here.
Further West is Daraa, the city that was a symbol of the early protests against the Syrian regime in 2011. Divided during the Syrian civil war it fell to the regime in the summer of 2018 along with neighboring areas. But there are tensions. The Russians were supposed to be in their area to help secure the era after the reconciliation.
Syrian rebels joined the 5th Corps, a unit that was supposed to help in the reconciliation with the regime. Reports indicated that the Russians played a role in this process. On June 20 a bus of the 5th corps was blown up. At funerals for the fighters there were protests. Then on June 27 and 28 more clashes appeared to follow between the Syrian regime and locals.
What is important is to look at this as a southern triangle of uncertainty that is emerging in Syria and one that potentially s of concern to Iran, Russia, the Syrian regime, and the US and Israel. Israel has said it has carried out airstrikes over the last years in Syria and Jerusalem has demanded Iran leave Syria. 
The 700-900 Iranian IRGC members in Syria have reportedly been shifting around in recent months, with some asserting that they might be withdrawing a bit. But there  are also claims that they are putting down roots with locals, as they have done over the years. For instance last year a Hezbollah “killer drone” team was active near the Golan. In addition a Hezbollah member was killed in an airstrike near the Golan earlier this year.
The recent Suwayda protests and airstrikes, the appearance of Ghaani in Albukamal and the 5th corps troubles all seem to point to a spotlight on southern Syria that may be growing in its intensity. Until recently, mostly quiet, the area is now in focus.


Tags Golan Heights Hezbollah Syria shiite crescent
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Reconciliation starts with ending racism By JPOST EDITORIAL
Ehud Olmert Ehud Olmert to 'Post': There is a heavy price for annexation By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum The link between George Orwell, George Floyd and the Jews – opinion By RUTHIE BLUM
For 'settlers,' annexation feels like making aliyah again – opinion By DAVID BRINN
My Word: Culture, corona and the Banai clan By LIAT COLLINS

Most Read

1 COVID-19 is weakening, could die out without vaccine, specialist claims
An illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), depicts the 2019 Novel Coronavirus
2 People with blood type O more protected against COVID-19 - studies
Blood Test
3 Was the US secretive 'ninja' missile used again in Syria Saturday?
A motorbike burns after an airstrike in this screen grab taken from a social media video said to be taken in Idlib, Syria on July 16, 2019
4 Hadassah doctors crack the cause of fatal corona blood clots
Red blood cells (illustrative)
5 Hundreds of millions of COVID-19 vaccine doses available for 2021 - WHO
Small bottles labeled with a "Vaccine COVID-19" sticker and a medical syringe are seen in this illustration
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by