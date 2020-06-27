Unidentified aircraft target pro-Iranian militias in Syria - report

Unidentified aircraft targeted pro-Iranian militias in Al-Bukamal in the Deir Ezzor region of eastern Syria on Saturday night, Syrian Observatory for Human Rights Director Rami Abdul Rahman told Al Hadath.





According to SOHR, Russian troops in the area withdrew before the strike. Established in 2011, SOHR is generally viewed as pro-opposition.





According to Abdul Rahman, the airstrikes were carried out by IAF aircraft. Neither Israel nor the Syrian Arab Army have responded to the report as of yet, according to Kan.





Photographs of Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Quds Force Commander Esmail Ghaani taken in Al-Bukamal were reportedly published in Iran several hours prior to the airstrikes.



