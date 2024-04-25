Turkey attempts to establish a foothold in the Palestinian arena, Arab countries refuse

During the first two months of the Israel-Hamas war, Turkey proposed to several Arab states to develop a security arrangement plan, Kan News’ program “This Morning” reported on Wednesday.

According to the report, an Arab diplomat familiar with the matter told Kan News that Turkey offered to present the plan to the United States and Israel, but some Arab countries, including Egypt, refused.

During the relatively early stages of the war, Arab states refused to entertain the idea of a situation that would involve deploying forces on their behalf in the Gaza Strip, Kan News reported.

“However, recently, there has been a shift in the matter,” the report continues. According to Kan News, some Arab countries “have proposed deploying forces on their behalf,” not just in Gaza but also in the West Bank. The report further states that the proposal from Arab states was presented as part of a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan welcomes Hamas senior official Khaled Meshaal, as Ismail Haniyeh, leader of the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, looks on during a meeting in Istanbul, Turkey, April 20, 2024. (credit: TURKISH PRESIDENTIAL PRESS OFFICE/VIA REUTERS)

Turkey's influence in Gaza

According to the Arab diplomat, Turkey is trying in every way to influence the situation in Gaza and position itself as a central player, especially in front of the Americans, Kan News reported. “Arab states like Egypt maintain normal relations with Turkey,” the report continues.

However, it immediately adds, “But they still view any Turkish attempt to establish a foothold in the Palestinian arena with suspicion.”

Kan News report concludes with the argument, “According to the Arab diplomat, it appears that Turkey is trying to assert itself at Qatar's expense, against the backdrop of the current failure in the negotiations for the hostage deal.”

The report bases this argument on the frequent meetings in recent days between the Turkish leadership and Hamas leaders.

“It is not unlikely that Turkey wants Hamas leadership to align itself with them, which would further enhance its influence in all matters related to Gaza,” Kan News ended their report further arguing.