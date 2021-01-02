The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
UAE reports record COVID-19 cases for fourth consecutive day

The UAE reported 1,856 new cases on new year's day and more than 1,700 on Dec. 30 and 31.

By REUTERS  
JANUARY 2, 2021 13:55
POST-ABRAHAM Accords, 70,000 Israelis flooded Dubai. (photo credit: AHMED JADALLAH/REUTERS)
The United Arab Emirates has recorded its fourth straight record number of daily coronavirus cases since the pandemic began, reporting 1,963 cases on Saturday.
The new cases recorded in the last 24 hours brings the Gulf country's total recorded cases to 211,641. The UAE also reported three new deaths, bringing the total number of deaths from COVID-19 to 674.
Saudi Arabia, which has the highest number of recorded COVID-19 cases among the six-member Gulf Cooperation Council, reported 137 new cases on Jan. 1. It has recorded 362,878 cases in total.


