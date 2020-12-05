US Congresswoman Tlaib condemns death of Palestinian child near Ramallah

Abu Alia's untimely death on Friday has drawn criticism and international attention, with Tlaib sharing Abu Alia's picture and story in a tweet and writing: "No child deserves to die like this."

Abu Alia attended a protest in the village of Al-Mughayyir near Ramallah on Friday. The protest was organized after plans were made to establish a new Jewish settlement in the area. The protest quickly turned into a violent confrontation between protesters and IDF troops, despite the fact that the protest was not held anywhere near the planned settlement, protesters told Haaretz.

According to the head of the Al-Mughayyir Local Council, four other young protesters required medical attention during the protest and were treated on the scene.

The International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement first reported that Abu Alia was being evacuated in critical condition to a hospital in Ramallah after suffering a gunshot wound in his abdomen. The Palestinian Health Ministry later announced that he died of his injuries there.

According to the IDF, the protest was far from peaceful. "Dozens of protesters threw stones towards IDF troops and Border Police officers at the scene, and tried to roll large boulders and burning tires from adjacent hilltops down to the Alon axis, while endangering the lives of passengers using the road. Security forces prevented the blocking of the Alon axis and responded by employing riot control measures," the IDF Spokesperson's Unit stated.

An initial investigation by the IDF later revealed that Abu Alia was, in fact, hit by a rubber bullet directly in his abdomen, which caused the fatal injury, N12 reported. While the IDF was blamed for the death of Abu Alia, the military was quick to deny the involvement of IDF soldiers in the young Palestinian's death, saying that soldiers sent to secure protests are only allowed to use rubber bullets, never live ammunition.



קורבן רצח נוסף בשורה ארוכה של מעשי פשע אכזריים בשטחים הכבושים. די לכיבוש. שוב נורה למוות ילד באש הצבא - עלי אבו עליא, בן 12, שיצא להפגין ליד ביתו בכפר אלמרייר.קורבן רצח נוסף בשורה ארוכה של מעשי פשע אכזריים בשטחים הכבושים. די לכיבוש. pic.twitter.com/9bi2al3fQ3 December 4, 2020 MK Ayman Odeh (Joint List) also shared Abu Alia's picture, writing: "A child was killed yet again by IDF fire - Ali Abu Alia, 12-years-old, who went out to protest next to his home in the village of Al-Mughayyir... Another murder victim in a long line of of cruel crimes committed in the occupied territories. Stop the occupation," Odeh tweeted.

The office of PA President Mahmoud Abbas released a statement condemning the incident and calling on the international community to intervene and protect the Palestinian people from "occupation criminal actions."

UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process Nickolay Mladenov also addressed the death of Abu Alia, writing that "Israel must quickly and independently investigate this shocking and unacceptable incident," noting that "children receive special protection under international law and should remain sheltered from violence."