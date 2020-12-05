The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
US Congresswoman Tlaib condemns death of Palestinian child near Ramallah

Ali Abu Alia, 13, was killed on Friday while attending a protest in the village of Al-Mughayyir near Ramallah.

By TOBIAS SIEGAL  
DECEMBER 5, 2020 12:55
Rashida Tlaib (photo credit: REUTERS)
Rashida Tlaib
(photo credit: REUTERS)
Ali Abu Alia, a 13-year-old Palestinian, was allegedly shot and killed by the IDF on Friday, leading to international denunciation, including from US Congresswoman Rep. Rashida Tlaib.
Tlaib is a Palestinian-American politician who has faced accusations of antisemitism in the past and is known as a fierce critic of Israel and supporter of the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement. 
Abu Alia's untimely death on Friday has drawn criticism and international attention, with Tlaib sharing Abu Alia's picture and story in a tweet and writing: "No child deserves to die like this." 
Abu Alia attended a protest in the village of Al-Mughayyir near Ramallah on Friday. The protest was organized after plans were made to establish a new Jewish settlement in the area. The protest quickly turned into a violent confrontation between protesters and IDF troops, despite the fact that the protest was not held anywhere near the planned settlement, protesters told Haaretz
According to the head of the Al-Mughayyir Local Council, four other young protesters required medical attention during the protest and were treated on the scene. 
The International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement first reported that Abu Alia was being evacuated in critical condition to a hospital in Ramallah after suffering a gunshot wound in his abdomen. The Palestinian Health Ministry later announced that he died of his injuries there.
According to the IDF, the protest was far from peaceful. "Dozens of protesters threw stones towards IDF troops and Border Police officers at the scene, and tried to roll large boulders and burning tires from adjacent hilltops down to the Alon axis, while endangering the lives of passengers using the road. Security forces prevented the blocking of the Alon axis and responded by employing riot control measures," the IDF Spokesperson's Unit stated. 
While the IDF was blamed for the death of Abu Alia, the military was quick to deny the involvement of IDF soldiers in the young Palestinian's death, saying that soldiers sent to secure protests are only allowed to use rubber bullets, never live ammunition. 
An initial investigation by the IDF later revealed that Abu Alia was, in fact, hit by a rubber bullet directly in his abdomen, which caused the fatal injury, N12 reported.  
MK Ayman Odeh (Joint List) also shared Abu Alia's picture, writing: "A child was killed yet again by IDF fire - Ali Abu Alia, 12-years-old, who went out to protest next to his home in the village of Al-Mughayyir... Another murder victim in a long line of of cruel crimes committed in the occupied territories. Stop the occupation," Odeh tweeted. 
 
The office of PA President Mahmoud Abbas released a statement condemning the incident and calling on the international community to intervene and protect the Palestinian people from "occupation criminal actions."
UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process Nickolay Mladenov also addressed the death of Abu Alia, writing that "Israel must quickly and independently investigate this shocking and unacceptable incident," noting that "children receive special protection under international law and should remain sheltered from violence." 


Tags IDF Ramallah West Bank protests Israeli Palestinian Conflict riot Ayman Odeh Nickolay Mladenov Rashida Tlaib
