USCIRF calls Iran 'Country of Particular Concern' - report

The report notes that the government of Iran "has continued its egregious repression of religious minorities in the first half of 2021."

Despite international calls to respect freedom of religious belief and other human rights, Iranian authorities continue to arrest religious minorities, harass others, and deny them advancement in higher education, the report continues. The report goes into detail about the treatment of Baha'is, Christians, Sunni Muslims, Sufi Muslims, and Yarsanis.

It also mentions the unlawful treatment of the LGBT community, mentioning the beheading of Alireza Fazeli Monfared, a gay and non-binary 20-year-old, after he was excused from the military due to “perversions that are contrary to social and military values."

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/israel-news/") != -1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}

Iran was also designated a CPC in 2020. The full report is available The USCIRF recommend that the US State Department designate Iran as a Country of Particular Concern (CPC) due to the ongoing, systematic and egregious violations of religious freedom.Iran was also designated a CPC in 2020.The full report is available here.