The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Voices from the Arab press: Regulate social media before it's too late

Yes, there are celebrities who provide wonderful, informative and useful content on social media. However, the overwhelming majority of them in Saudi Arabia post poor content that opposes our values.

By THE MEDIA LINE  
JUNE 24, 2021 19:59
DANGER: WHOEVER creates a Clubhouse room immediately controls the conversation. (photo credit: FLORENCE LO/ILLUSTRATION VIA REUTERS)
DANGER: WHOEVER creates a Clubhouse room immediately controls the conversation.
(photo credit: FLORENCE LO/ILLUSTRATION VIA REUTERS)

REGULATE SOCIAL MEDIA ADVERTISING BEFORE IT’S TOO LATE

Al-Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, June 17
A few days ago, 14 Saudi residents were detained after promoting and launching a cosmetic product through social media. The financial penalties imposed upon the group exceeded three million riyals [$800,000]. However, I believe that the financial penalties are not enough to deter them. The large sums of money that celebrities receive from social media advertising are sufficient to easily cover these fines. Therefore, penalties must be escalated in order to deter influencers from informally advertising products on social media. 
Yes, there are celebrities who provide wonderful, informative and useful content on social media. However, the overwhelming majority of them in Saudi Arabia post poor content that stands against our collective values. These must be restricted. The biggest threat to our society is that foreign actors will take advantage of these platforms that promote malicious and destructive agendas that may undermine our national cohesion and lead to internal division and even violence. Therefore, a few actions must be taken.
First, penalties should include actual imprisonment and not merely financial fines. Second, a clear system must be implemented to govern and monitor social media advertising. The Ministry of Commerce has a great responsibility to control the advertising market. Any advertising activities taken by influencers or celebrities on social media platforms must first be cleared by the ministry. Similarly, the government must create a licensure system to ensure compliance with mandatory guidelines for social media ads. 
Let’s not forget: young children are often influenced by the tastes of celebrities more than their own tastes. When celebrities promote any product, no matter how poor it might be, it immediately becomes a trend. Too many consumers are following celebrity ads without realizing that they have fallen victim to misleading advertising that isn’t governed by professional ethics or state regulations. It’s time to change that. 
–Hussain Bin Hamad Al-Raqib

THE ‘CLUBHOUSE’ DICTATORSHIP OF IDEAS

Al-Ahram, Egypt, July 18
Clubhouse is one of the most popular and controversial mobile apps to enter our lives this past year. It was launched with the beginning of the pandemic and quickly gained followers all over the world. At its core, the app allows users to enter virtual rooms where they can engage in live audio conversations with other users. When I spoke to one of my friends who is an avid user of Clubhouse, she claimed to feel “real freedom” when engaging in conversations on the platform. She also lauded the ability to listen to diverse opinions about various issues. 
While I certainly agree with her that people need to engage in more dialogue, we must also ask ourselves: Who exactly is using the Clubhouse platform to amplify and spread their messages? My friend, for example, didn’t hide the fact that in many of the conversations she attended, including those revolving around issues of political transformations in the Middle East, the speakers identified as members of the Muslim Brotherhood. When I spoke to her a few days later, I found her tuning in to a Clubhouse conversation she described as “wonderful.” That session featured the head of the political bureau of one of the Palestinian armed factions, who spoke for over an hour about Egypt and its recent involvement in the Gaza war. My friend listened in awe as the man described his movement’s struggle against the occupation. 
And this is precisely what is so dangerous about Clubhouse: Whoever creates a room immediately controls the conversation. He or she can determine who has the “mic” at their own discretion. If they so choose, they can let others speak or invite specific audience members to comment. Conversely, if they want to dominate the conversation, they can leave everyone else in attendance as a listener. 
I asked my friend whether she spoke or not. She replied that despite “raising” her hand and requesting to participate in the conversation, she was denied again and again by the moderator. It was therefore clear that the speaker prepared his talking points in advance and didn’t want anyone else to participate in the conversation. 
Herein lies the problem: a platform cannot claim to facilitate free discourse and exchange of ideas when, in reality, it consists of rooms dominated by one single voice. Without the ability to challenge the speaker, push back against his rhetoric or simply ask questions, the Clubhouse platform simply becomes a soapbox on which anyone with enough power can spread fake news and misinformation. For example, one of the recent rooms I stumbled upon consisted of about 10 people who talked about an impending revolution in Egypt. They claimed that a coup would take place within just a few days. I believe in dialogue, but it must be real dialogue, one that enables contradicting opinions, not one in which one person speaks and the other subserviently listens.
–Sharif Aref

OUR NATIONAL ASSEMBLY REPRESENTATIVES ARE A DISGRACE

Al-Qabas, Kuwait, June 17
The people of Kuwait have always been loyal to their country and to the House of Al-Sabah. Since the inception of Kuwait to this very day, we have all pledged our allegiance to our homeland. But while the Kuwaiti public maintains its loyalty to our nation, it seems as if some of our politicians aren’t. 
It is not a secret that Kuwait has suffered from successive governments that ignore the people’s demands and hopes. We have seen corruption scandals unfold one after the other. Under normal democratic governance, the citizens are involved in the political system by electing representatives that represent and advance the public’s social, economic, cultural and religious conditions. In healthy democracies, people exchange opinions and ideas even when they disagree with each other. But in Kuwait, there is no tolerance for contradictory opinions. 
Our members of parliament gave rise to a tradition in which anyone who disagrees with them is an enemy. Instead of being a place where people debate different policies and political agendas, the National Assembly has become a kindergarten: a place where our legislators scream and wail, and attack anyone who dares defy the majority. Instead of following the principles of democracy, they have adopted the concept of aristocracy, the rule of the elite. They speak about the constitution day and night but, in reality, undermine the very principles of our constitution on a regular basis. They are guided by nothing more than partisan whims and narrow political interest. 
I recall the empty promises they made before getting elected. Where are all of the laws they promised? What happened to the non-harassment law? The small business protection law? Why does our parliament refuse to form an ethics committee that will review and sanction legislators who abuse their role? Instead of taking care of our future and working to build a better country for future generations, these individuals abuse our public funds, manipulate the people who elected them to office, and then disregard any piece of criticism that is directed their way. Then they dare appear in public and cry about the state of our country. What a shame.

 –Faisal Mohammed Bin Sabt
Translated by Asaf Zilberfarb.


Tags social media Arab world voices from the arab press
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Government priority: Israelis need affordable housing - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Elie Podeh

Is Egypt back in the Arab driver’s seat? - analysis

 By ELIE PODEH

My Word: The apartheid label and libel

 By LIAT COLLINS
Micah Halpern

Iranian elections labeled as free, but nothing is further from truth

 By MICAH HALPERN
Amotz Asa-El

Photo of new ministers shows achievements, failures in treating divisions

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Most Read
1

Stunning archaeological find: Is there an 'underworld' under the earth?

Relief with the twelve gods of the underworld at Yazılıkaya Rock Temple
2

Israeli camouflage tech makes soldiers ‘invisible’

Look closely! Polaris Solutions shows how their Kit 300 camouflage sheet can be used for a wide variety of purposes, including setting up a nearly undetectable post to spy on the enemy. (Notice the binocular near the center of the frame).
3

COVID-19 might be over, but viral infections in Israel are surging

This undated transmission electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, also known as novel coronavirus, the virus that causes COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S. Virus particles are shown emerging from the surface of cells cultured in the lab. The spikes on the outer edge of the virus parti
4

Does Nikki Haley’s road to the White House start in Jerusalem?

VIEWING THE Iron Dome with CUFI founder Pastor John Hagee.
5

Palestinians reject Israeli deal to transfer over 1m. COVID vaccines

A vial of the Pfizer vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is seen as medical staff are vaccinated at Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan, Israel

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by