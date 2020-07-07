Why the joint statement matters: Jordan, Egypt close ranks on annexation?

The text of the statement is not surprising. The countries say they won’t recognize changes to the 1967 borders that are not agreed upon by both parties of the conflict. The rest of the statement presents annexation as creating an obstacle to achieving peace. It could harm stability in the region. Much of this is well known and is the official position of Jordan and Egypt as well as their partners in the region. This is also the position of the Arab Peace Initiative going back to 2002.

Jordan had previously warned Israel in even more harsh terms about annexation . There were hints it could harm the 1994 peace deal and that it upsets the status quo in Jerusalem that Jordan holds dear. Jordan’s former foreign minister Marwan Muasher has even suggested that if Israel continues down the road of annexation then Palestinians will seek a “one state” solution of full citizenship in Israel.

Egypt is the more quiet of the two countries. The first country that achieved peace with Israel, Egypt today is focused on a conflict in Libya where a Turkish-backed offensive threatens stability, and Egypt is concerned about a dam in Ethiopia. Egypt is also fighting ISIS in the Sinai. As such, Egypt does not want any changes to the status quo either. Egypt has tried hard to keep any problems from Gaza from affecting Sinai and has sought to achieve security in the area. The Egyptian army has suffered difficult loses fighting terrorism in recent years as well. And the country must deal with the Covid-19 crisis. There are thought to be 76,000 cases of coronavirus in Egypt and some 4,000 deaths.

Regional media in the Gulf see the statement as important. The closing of ranks between Egypt and Jordan, the two countries that share borders and peace with Israel, is important. It is equally important to see France’s involvement. France has generally taken its own route to dealing with the Middle East in recent years. France, unlike the US for instance, does not appease Ankara and has been tough on demanding Turkey stop its endless invasions of countries in the region. France has a strong record on working closely with Israel and France plays a key role in coordinating the battle against jihadists and extremists in West Africa and the Sahel.

It is worth noting that Egypt is a close ally of Saudi Arabia and the UAE. In addition the Jordanian monarchy is closely linked to the other monarchies in the region. However Jordan’s concerns over the Trump administration’s moves have been clear since 2017. The King sought close relations with Washington in 2017 hoping the US would listen to these concerns. But after numerous meetings and calls the Trump administration went ahead with moving the US embassy, which led to growing criticism from Amman. Turkey tried to take advantage of this, inviting the King to Istanbul and Ankara to press for an “Islamic” response to the US and Israeli moves. In the same period that all that was happening Trump also went to Saudi Arabia in 2017 for the famous meeting with the King of Saudi Arabia and Egypt’s Abdel Fattah al-Sisi as part of an Arab and Islamic conference. That conference included the photo-op of Trump with the glowing orb with the Egyptian and Saudi leaders. Since then Trump has appeared less interested in the Saudi-UAE-Egypt-Bahrain bloc of countries and more interested in working with Turkey. This leaves concerns about the overall US commitment to security and stability in the region. As such countries like Jordan and Egypt and their allies in the Gulf must consider their moves on their own or with European countries such as France and Germany. Emblematic then of the statement on Monday is the absence of the US and the overall absence of the US in dealing with the Middle East. As Trump told West Point military academy graduates recently, the US doesn’t care about wars in faraway lands “no one has ever heard of.”

The statement by Egypt and Jordan can be a positive message for Israel, indicating a coming-together of these countries and opening a door for better cooperation with an Israel that decides to walk back annexation. Two of Israel’s leading defense companies, Rafael and IAI, recently signed an agreement with Group 42 in the UAE, a symbol of growing ties with the Gulf. The agreement is about confronting COVID-19 but has larger ramifications. This is the context of the joint statement by Egypt and Jordan, alongside France and Germany. France and Germany are key partners for Israel and France especially stands to play a major role in the Mediterranean as it has historically.