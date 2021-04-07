The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Zarif tours central Asia as US is in Vienna for talks

Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said promoting “civilizational, historical and cultural” affinities with Central Asian states have been among Iran’s priorities.

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN  
APRIL 7, 2021 09:56
China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi shakes hands with Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif during a meeting at the Diaoyutai state guest house in Beijing, China December 31, 2019. (photo credit: REUTERS)
China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi shakes hands with Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif during a meeting at the Diaoyutai state guest house in Beijing, China December 31, 2019.
(photo credit: REUTERS)
Iran’s top diplomat is looking east, rather than to Vienna, where talks are supposed to take place regarding the Iran Deal. This is symbolic. It shows that Iran is putting on a strong face in Europe and showing it doesn’t need the talks to go anywhere. From April 5 to 8 Iran’s top diplomat will be in Central Asia.
Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said promoting “civilizational, historical and cultural” affinities with Central Asian states have been among Iran’s priorities. Zarif will go to Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan, the Foreign Ministry announced on Saturday.
This is important because increasingly Iran wants to work with these states and China, Russia and Turkey to balance the US. China’s Press TV said that a recent deal with China was a “gamechanger” for Iran. This is a very clear statement. Iran is also saying that the US must remove all sanctions in order to get back on line with the Iran Deal of 2015. In short, Iran is messaging that it doesn’t need the US and has the stronger hand.
Fars News says that Zarif “will hold talks with high-ranking officials of the region on bilateral relations and other regional and international issues of interest.” They will discuss the China deal and also other aspects of the region. Talks in Dushanbe in Tajikistan are important. Iran has signaled in the past through international conferences how much important it puts in Central Asia. “Considering the signing of the document on long-term and comprehensive cooperation between Iran and China more than a week ago, Zarif's visit to the region has received a lot of attention not only in the domestic and foreign media, but also in the political circles and think tanks of the region,” says Iranian media.  
According to Bakhtiar Irgshov, director of the Mana Research Initiatives Center, “if the document is reached between Iran and China, the US sanctions wall against Iran will be torn apart, and if Tehran joins the Eurasian Economic Union as a permanent member, the wall will be completely destroyed. It will collapse,” says Iran’s media. “In his view, Iran could be the first country to show [that it can survive] full-blown global sanctions by US and its allies. Iran's experience can be used in other countries subject to US sanctions.”  
Iran will focus on new transport links during the Central Asia visits. Therefore, Tehran will pay attention to the implementation of transportation infrastructure projects, including the "China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan" and "Uzbekistan- Afghanistan- Iran" railways, the report says. In addition Iran will talk counter-terrorism. “Countries in the region are concerned that a number of terrorist and extremist groups are based in Afghanistan and some have plans to infiltrate Central Asia,” says the report. “This analyst of political issues in the region believes that increasing Iran's role and presence in Central Asia is not in conflict with the interests of the most important players in this field, especially Russia and China, which should be understood by these parties,” says the report. It’s quite clear Iran is making a play to build up links with China and Russia. Turkey is doing the same.  
"If Tehran can act accurately and carefully, in the not too distant future we will see its active role in various areas of the region, with the great joint cultural and civilizational support of Iran and Central Asian countries, this issue will be quite achievable,” said a commentator in Iran. 


Tags Iran Nuclear United States sanctions Javad Zarif
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

'Coup': Netanyahu's dangerous rhetoric undermines democracy - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

New 'Jerusalem Declaration on Antisemitism' definition unneeded - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef

Should Israel change its electoral system? - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Neville Teller

A non-starter with Iran - opinion

 By NEVILLE TELLER
Hillel Fuld

Hillel's Tech Corner: Tunefork: Ensuring you hear the sounds being made

 By HILLEL FULD

Most Read

1

Baby in Iraq first human documented with three penises

Baby crying [Illustrative]
2

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
3

Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine causes man's skin to peel off

Vials with a sticker reading, "COVID-19 / Coronavirus vaccine/ Injection only" and a medical syringe are seen in front of a displayed Johnson & Johnson logo in this illustration taken October 31, 2020.
4

US report reaffirms Jerusalem as Israel's capital, speaks of occupation

A general view of Jerusalem's Old City shows the Western Wall, Judaism's holiest site, in the foreground as the Dome of the Rock, located on the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, is seen in the background.
5

Could mRNA COVID-19 vaccines be dangerous in the long-term?

Coronavirus vaccine under development (illustrative)

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by