Third time's the charm: New York's LP tries again to come back to Israel

After a number of stop-start attempts due to the COVID-19 pandemic, popular American-indie singer/songwriter LP is returning to Israel next week on July 27 for a show at the Ra’anana Amphitheater.

The artist, whose real name is Laura Pergolizzi, has been trying to get back to Israel since her debut performances here in 2017 at the Barby Club in Tel Aviv but a show scheduled for last summer was postponed until September and then canceled due to COVID issues.

“Third times a charm,” said Hillel Wachs, one of the show’s promoters.

“The sold-out shows in 2017 were a wonderful experience. She is a wonderful charismatic down-to-earth person and a super entertainer with a great voice.”

“The sold-out shows in 2017 were a wonderful experience. She is a wonderful charismatic down-to-earth person and a super entertainer with a great voice.” Hillel Wachs

Supporting a new album

The Long-Island-born singer, known for her hit songs “Other People” and “Lost On You,” is touring in support of her newest album Churches.

The Backstreet Boys in concert, Rishon LeZion, April 22, 2018. (credit: ORIT PNINI)

LP has also written hit songs for superstars, including Cher, Rihanna, the Backstreet Boys, Céline Dion and Christina Aguilera.

Wachs – whose company 2bVibes Music has been involved with bringing artists Pixies, Paul Anka, Jerry Cantrell and others to Israel this summer – welcomed the return of live performances following the two-year drought. “It is such a pleasure to see the audience come alive, soaking up the great vibe of the music. It contributes to the life of Israel,” he said.

Tickets to the show are available at https://2207.kupat.co.il/show/lp

Barry Davis contributed to this report.