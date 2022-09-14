Jerusalem highlights September 9-15

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 9

Visit the noon opening of Jacques Fhima’s new exhibition “Parallel” at the New Gallery Artists’ Studios (Teddy Stadium, Gate 22). Last year, Fhima presented his works on Aletheia as part of the Manofim art festival. Last year’s exhibition dealt with the concept of how one object can disclose a powerful truth (Aletheia) about an entire world. German philosopher Heidegger mentioned Van Gogh’s 1896 Pair of Shoes as an example of one such artwork. The 2016 work Aztec Chess, included in Aletheia, enabled Fhima to offer a disclosure of another sort – that of a lost world devoured by a Europe that still remembers it.

In this exhibition, curated by his wife, Gaby Hamburg Fhima (who also curated Aletheia), Fhima goes on a long stroll in the Paris of his childhood, collecting objects and images as he goes along. The photographs he shares with us include a car with the sprayed message: “Three months in the street, Place Blanche in Paris as it appeared in a 1936 postcard.” His works are an invitation to meditate on the meaning of objects and images for those who always migrate.



SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 10

Enjoy a 10 p.m. concert by guitar master Amir Lev at the Yellow Submarine (13 Harechavim St. Doors open at 9 p.m. NIS 90 per ticket). Lev, a Hebrew troubadour for our times, sings about how “you can buy a home in Greece/ it would never be yours” (from the song “I Went Back in the Water”) and how “beyond money, beyond honor/ there is you and me and all is open, come and take” (from “Chain”). Standing-only performance.

‘TORSO 2012’ (credit: SHARON BALABAN)

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 11

Visit Baruch HaBar (2 Nachalat Shiva St., facing the Timul Shilshom bookstore) from 8 p.m. onward and enjoy the vibes of a newly opened pub. Beers are served in mason jars, and a selection of excellent pickles is on offer. A perfect place to relax once the work week begins.



MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 12

Visit “Woodcut,” a group exhibition that offers woodcuts by 20 different artists, from Avraham Ofek and Pamela Levy to Hila Ben Ari and Ofer Lellouche, between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. at Jerusalem Print Workshop (38 Shivtei Israel St.) If you enjoy what you see, return on Wednesday (September 14) at 7 p.m. for an artists’ talk. Admission is free.



TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 13

Watch an online screening of House Call, a three-part Hebrew-language documentary series created by Neta Shoshani and David Ofek, at 8 p.m. Then have a virtual discussion with Shoshani (in Hebrew) at 9:30 p.m. The first part of the series will be shown, dealing with a young woman suffering from terminal cancer; the other two episodes will be sent to all participants to complete viewing by Monday, September 19, at 10 a.m. Free admission; pre-register at: https://www.yonatannir.com/housecall



WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 14

Watch Burning Land at the Jerusalem Cinematheque at 6 p.m. and discuss the film, in Hebrew, with director Liran Shitrit afterward. The movie is about a teenager who flees the law to the West Bank to find an alternative family with other young men who are attempting to live on a remote hill – and clash with local Palestinians who challenge their right to do so. While fictional, the film attempts to offer a drama-filled take on the everyday reality in that part of the land.



THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 15

Visit the opening of “Resting Bitch” by Sharon Balaban (Hansen House, 14 Gedalyahu Alon St.) The artist’s first solo exhibition in this country in a decade, it offers four video artworks, as well as a maze that visitors will be encouraged to explore.

Writing about Balaban in 2014, when she created artworks inside the Shufersal Deal Supermarket in Talpiot, Jerusalem Post writer David Stromberg compared her works to those of Andy Warhol. In this exhibition, works like Torso, which invoke a human body by using a plastic bag and a basketball – continue previous works by the artist, such as the 1997 Untitled (Orange), where she used a breast that offers orange juice. Free admission. The opening is at 7:30 p.m. See: https://hansen.co.il/en/event/resting-bitch/

Enjoy the final Woodstock Festival of the season at the Silo Cafe (7 Derech Beit Lechem at Park Hamesila) from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Libi & The Flashback and the Jon Hock Blues Band will perform 1960s hits and their own original music. NIS 50 in advance, NIS 60 at the door. To book, call (054) 810-8918.

HEADS UP:

Enjoy the 11 a.m. opening of “Terrarium,” a new group exhibition at the Ya’ar art space at the tropical conservatory gallery in the Jerusalem Botanical Gardens, on Friday, September 16. Watch works by 15 different video artists and photographers who will deal with the theme of nature as a resource of images. Curated by Keren Zaltz and Gaby Hamburg Fhima. Free admission.

Throwing a good party? Opening an art exhibition or a new bar? Bringing in a guest speaker to introduce a fascinating topic? Drop me a line at [email protected] and let In Jerusalem know about it. Send emails with “Jerusalem Highlights” in the subject line. While all information is welcome, we cannot guarantee it will be featured in the column.