‘Don’t Worry Darling’ to open Israel's Haifa Film Festival

The 38th Haifa International Film Festival, which will be held from October 8-17, has just announced its opening and closing night movies.

The festival will open with Olivia Wilde’s Don’t Worry Darling, a dystopian psychological thriller that generated much buzz at the recently concluded Venice International Film Festival. It stars Florence Pugh (The Little Drummer Girl), pop music phenomenon Harry Styles, Chris Pine (Wonder Woman), Gemma Chan (Crazy Rich Asians) and the director herself in an offbeat story of a 1950s housewife living in a planned community (think The Stepford Wives) who learns that the men there are up to something really strange. The movie will open soon in theaters around the country.

What movie will close Israel's Haifa International Film Festival?

The closing night movie will be Shemi Zarhin’s Silent, starring Moris Cohen, Levana Finkelstein and Oshri Cohen about a journalist covering a charismatic political candidate who refuses to disclose his positions on the issues and working on his relationship with his own mother, who has stopped speaking. The film will also be opening throughout Israel soon after the festival.

The Haifa International Film Festival will include hundreds of movies from around the world, as well as Israeli films, and will feature a number of international guests.

https://www.haifaff.co.il/eng