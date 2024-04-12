Jerusalem Post
Jeremie Ravon and Irit Haruvi in ‘From Three Comes Four’ (photo credit: KFIR BOLOTIN)
Jeremie Ravon and Irit Haruvi in ‘From Three Comes Four’
(photo credit: KFIR BOLOTIN)

Jerusalem Highlights April 12-18

By HAGAY HACOHEN   APRIL 12, 2024 08:57

Editor’s note: Due to the current security situation, events listed below may be postponed or canceled. Check before booking, and stay safe.

FRIDAY, APRIL 12

Attend the Finale Ensemble, a noon performance offered by the Jerusalem Music Centre as part of the Youth at the Centre Series. Viola player Leah (Leikie) Glick joins cellist Gali Knaani for a performance of Haydn’s String Quartet in D Major Op. 76 No. 5 and Schubert’s Octet in F Major D. 803. At 3 Yemin Moshe St. Book at (02) 300-2115. Ticket price not listed. 

SATURDAY, APRIL 13

Visit the Train Theater (Hakaron) at 11 a.m. to enjoy a performance by Irit Haruvi titled Me’shalosh Yotze Arba (From Three Comes Four). Performed alongside Jeremie Ravon, this Hebrew-language play is aimed at ages four and up. The story revolves around a family of three – a mother, a father, and a little girl – soon to become a family of four. Theater critic Nano Shabtai notes that young children respond warmly to the performance and laugh long and often. The theater space is inside Gan HaPa’amon (Liberty Bell Park). NIS 30 per ticket. Call (02) 561-8514 to book.

SUNDAY, APRIL 14

Visit “Pahot Oh Yoter” (More or Less), a new exhibition of artworks by Bitya Rosenak at Agripas 12 gallery. On display until Saturday, May 11. Hours: Monday through Thursday, 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Free admission.

MONDAY, APRIL 15

Last chance to visit “Tzelem Enosh” (Humanness), a retrospective of paintings by Jacob Rozenboim. Born in 1924 to a family of Jewish painters in Suwałki, Poland, Rozenboim was deeply affected by the Holocaust and studied at Rome’s Free Academy of Art in 1948. Art critic Yona Fischer notes that “he paints as if nobody painted in this manner before him; his colors are sharper and more alert than is often accepted, maintaining a clear relationship to nature and especially the landscape.” Curated by Chen Hod and Kobi Bachar-Hamburg. Beit Mazia, 18 Mesilat Yesharim Street. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily plus evenings if a performance is taking place there. Call (02) 623-0002 for more info. Free admission.

TUESDAY, APRIL 16

Attend a “Music from the Movies” concert performed by the Jerusalem Symphony Orchestra at 7:30 p.m. under the baton of conductor Amos Talmon. You will be treated to an evening of well-loved tunes from films such as 2001: A Space Odyssey; Mary Poppins; The Jungle Book; A Fistful of Dollars; Shaft; A Clockwork Orange; the James Bond films; as well as music from The Wizard of Oz, composed by Herbert Stothart, for which he won the Oscar for Best Original Score. Jerusalem Theater, 20 Marcus St. 90 minutes without intermission. NIS 105-NIS 120 per ticket. Call 1-700-70-4000 to book.

Jacob Rozenboim painting (credit: CHEN HOD)
Jacob Rozenboim painting (credit: CHEN HOD)

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 17

Join Na’amat’s English-speaking Sophie Udin Club for an informative pre-Passover talk about “The Development and Evolution of the Pesach Seder,” given by Rabbi Helen Bar-Yaacov. The meeting starts at 1 p.m., at the Meshanot Center, Shalom Aleichem Street, corner of Jabotinsky. An entrance fee of NIS 20 will go toward Na’amat Emergency Projects, as well as ongoing support for Jerusalem daycare centers. Light refreshments will be offered. For more details, call Anna Lerner, 055-662-4732.

THURSDAY, APRIL 18

Watch Hayao Miyazaki’s 1986 animated masterpiece Castle in the Sky at the Jerusalem Cinematheque at 6:15 p.m. as part of a tribute to the Japanese director. This is your chance to enjoy a hero’s journey that blends Japanese folk tales and Western romantic concepts. Japanese with Hebrew subtitles. 11 Hebron Road. NIS 41 per ticket. Call (02) 565-4333 to book.

✱    ✱    ✱

Throwing a special party? Opening an art exhibition or a new bar? Bringing in a guest speaker to introduce a fascinating topic? Drop a line at hagay_hacohen@yahoo.com and let In Jerusalem know about it. Send emails with “Jerusalem Highlights” in the subject line. Although all information is welcome, we cannot guarantee it will be featured in the column.



