Jerusalem highlights December 16-22

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 16

Attend an 11 a.m. Hebrew discussion between artist Salah Alkara and curator Arie Berkowitz as the solo exhibition Good Memories closes at the Dwek Gallery, Mishkenot Cultural Center.

This is a sister exhibition of the Non-Verbal Memory Book exhibition now on display at the Umm el-Fahm Art Gallery. Curated by Meir Ahronson, it is open on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Visitors can purchase a photo album with a collection of works by the artist. Free admission. Call (02) 629-2220 to register.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 17

Attend the opening event of the Jerusalem Jewish Film Festival at the Jerusalem Cinematheque, and enjoy an 8 p.m. screening of Armageddon Time, directed by James Gray. Set in New York during the 1980s, the movie tells the story of a friendship between a Jewish child and a black child. Anthony Hopkins plays the Jewish child’s sympathetic grandfather; Anne Hathaway plays the mother.

If the present moment appeals to you more than the 1980s, attend the 8:30 p.m. screening of Converts: The Odyssey of Becoming Jewish. This new documentary, directed by Rebecca Shore and Oren Rosenfeld, follows very different people who have one thing in common – they want to join the Jewish nation and convert. It was filmed in a variety of languages, including English, but the subtitles are in Hebrew only. The screening will be attended by the film’s participants, as well as the directors.

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 18

Visit Body of Faith, curated by Miriam Malachi, at the Israel Museum. The exhibition groups 14 Hindu deities carved in stone or cast in bronze, eight of which were brought to Israel thanks to the generous support of the National Museum of India. The exhibition honors not only the universal search for the divine but also 75 years of Indian independence. The museum, at 11 Ruppin St., is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. NIS 54 per ticket.

Still enjoying your passage to India? Visit Jeera at 7 Heleni Hamalka St. and sample some tasty Indian food at this India-style road diner conceived by owner Tom Shwartz. Or try Itchikadna at 24 Hillel St., which opened in mid-November. Be sure to reserve a table. Call 052-800-0686.

MONDAY, DECEMBER 19

Is it a taste of pure bliss or is it sugar? Find out for yourself at the fourth JLM Dessert Fair today at the First Station, from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m., and on Tuesday, December 20 from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Among the many offerings are Efrat Dayan’s Korean-style vegan maejakgwa (ginger cookies); Mali Yitschak’s gluten-free creme brulee; and Iluz’s Hungarian kurtosh pastry. All are kosher and very tasty. Visit firststation.co.il/events/jlmdessertfair to learn more. Admission is free.

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 20

Be transported to Bluebeard’s Castle (Bartok), listen to symphonic dances from West Side Story (Leonard Bernstein), and relish the beauty of Romeo and Juliet (Tchaikovsky) during the 7:30 p.m. concert at the Jerusalem Theatre performed by the Jerusalem Symphony Orchestra. NIS 120 per ticket. Call (02) 561-1498 to book. 20 David Marcus St.

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 21

Take a two-hour guided walk beginning at 4 p.m. of the Old City’s Jewish Quarter and explore Hanukkah and miracles. The tour, in English, is part of several new walking tours offered by the Tower of David Museum. Suitable for children ages six and up. The tour ends at the Western Wall. Wear warm clothes and comfortable walking shoes. NIS 55 per person.

A special English-language Christmas tour is also offered. Embark on a voyage at the Christian Quarter on Sunday, December 25, at 8:30 p.m. and enjoy a two-hour walk that includes a lot of holiday spirit, as well as tasty treats (at non-kosher locations). Suitable for children 12 years and up. NIS 80 per person. Churches will not allow visitors to enter during this tour. Learn more about these tours by calling *2884 or visit tod.org.il/en.

Rock out with the Jon Hock Blues Band at the 8:30 p.m. concert tribute to Santana at the Modular Club (21 King George Ave., at the Stay Inn Hostel). NIS 35 per ticket. The band’s 2019 album Blues for a Wandering Jew is available online.

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 22

Listen to the hassidic jazz of the Nigun Quartet at the Yellow Submarine (13 Harkevim St.) at 9 p.m. Their sound is a fusion of Jewish melodies from the “old country” and current jazz beats. Sax player Tom Lev, pianist Moshe Elmakias, bass player Opher Schneider and drummer Yosi Levy will make your soul feel some heat as winter comes. NIS 70 per ticket before the show; NIS 80 at the door. Order via (02) 679-4040.

