Jerusalem highlights March 3–9

FRIDAY, MARCH 3

Visit Noon at Yaar, a space for art in the Jerusalem Botanical Gardens (curated by Gaby Hamburg Fhima). Artist Gabriella Klein deals with the gap between what we see and what we know and define. Opening hours: Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday to Thursday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. 1 Zalman Shneour St. Admission is included in the Botanical Garden entry fee.

SATURDAY, MARCH 4

Listen to The Kyiv Virtuosi under conductor Dmitry Yablonsky perform works by Vivaldi, Grieg, Albeniz and more at the Jerusalem Theatre (20 Marcus St.) at 8:30 p.m. The concert is 90 minutes long, with one intermission. Tickets range from NIS 150 to NIS 290. Call *3221 to book.

SUNDAY, MARCH 5

Watch the film Two Days, One Night. Actress Marion Cotillard plays Sandra, a woman who must convince her co-workers to give up their end-year bonuses so the boss might keep her on the payroll. This is a unique chance to see this film a year before it will be released in Israel. French with Hebrew subtitles. Jerusalem Cinematheque at 10 a.m.

Before the screening, attend a Hebrew lecture by Rachel Esterkin (NIS 75 per ticket).

Enjoy a free food market at the Natural Museum Community Garden between 3 p.m. and 4:30 p.m., where free fruits, vegetables, and cooking tips are on offer. 6 Shmuel Mohaliver St.

Jerusalem Cinematheque unveils renovated auditorium (credit: Courtesy)

MONDAY, MARCH 6

Hear a lecture about Iran, Queen Esther, and the ancient culture of the Persians by Tamar Gindin at the Museum for Islamic Art at 8 p.m. Admission is free. 2 Hapalmach St. Call (02) 566-1291 to book a seat.

TUESDAY, MARCH 7

Children can enter the Israel Museum Jerusalem for free today and partake of a variety of special Purim-oriented activities. From 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., children are invited to create a special holiday greeting which will be given to elderly people living at Idan Hazahav.

A 90-minute guided Purim-oriented tour will commence at 4:30 p.m. and explore holiday-related items in the various wings of the museum (NIS 25 per person, meeting point at the entrance to the Youth Wing).

Those between the ages of four and seven might like story hour, which takes place at 5 p.m. Children between the ages of three and seven are invited to make special artistic packages for food offerings at 4 p.m., 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. (NIS 20 per child).

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 8

At the bottom of Teddy Stadium, a ballet school was opened by Nadia Timofeyeva and her mother, Nina, who was a major dancer in the USSR. This is the starting point of the documentary Underground Ballet screened online today at 8 p.m. and followed by a web-based discussion with director Lena Chaplin at 9:30 p.m. Admission is free.

The late Nina Timofeyeva published her memoir (in Russian) in a book titled The World of Ballet. Sign up via www.yonatannir.com/ballet. The film is in Hebrew and Russian. The discussion will be in Hebrew.

In honor of International Women’s Day on March 8, choreographer and performance artist Ori Lenkinski will present a birth preparation course of a different kind.

Drawing on material taught by midwives and doulas in birth preparation courses around the world, the performance is called an intergalactic, interactive lesson that employs text, movement, music, props and audience participation to convey information about how every human came into being.

The lesson places emphasis on the placenta – a mysterious, often hidden and essential organ. It takes place at the Mahol Shalem Dance House and begins at 8 p.m.

THURSDAY, MARCH 9

Prof. Avraham Oz wrote a Hebrew piece for the Hebrew press on King Lear by Shakespeare to mark 400 years of the publication of the First Folio edition of the play in 1623. Titled "Lear in Dark Days," it is a wonderful starting point from which to enjoy the National Theater at Home production of King Lear with Ian McKellen in the title role in a production directed by Johnathan Munby. $9.99 (NIS 37) via www.ntathome.com/products/king-lear .

HEADS UP:

Visit Looking Ahead, a group exhibition by women artists in dialogue with agunot – women imprisoned in marriage – at the Salon Gallery (Jerusalem Theatre, curated by Nurit Jacobs Yinon) and join a gallery discussion on Sunday, March 12, at 7 p.m. 20 Marcus St. Admission is free. Works by Yael Serlin, Chana Goldberg, Ruth Schreiber and more are on display.

