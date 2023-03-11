Jerusalem Highlights March 10-16

FRIDAY, MARCH 10

Visit Studio of Her Own (15 Kaf-Tet Be’November St.) and enjoy three new exhibitions opening at 11 a.m. They are (No) Other Place by Anna Fromchenko; After We Left by Avital Cnaani and Einat Amir; and Year of the Almond by Yehudis Barmats. All three offer a poetic look into various aspects of nature.

Open daily until 1 p.m. Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursdays from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Free admission.

SATURDAY, MARCH 11

Explore Jerusalem in a go-kart. The 90-minute drive departs from the First Station every two hours and takes you to Yemin Moshe, the German Colony, the Tower of David, the Western Wall, and more. The small size of the kart allows it to pass through the narrow streets. All you need is a driver’s license.

Tours are offered in English, Hebrew, French and Russian. The go-kart also talks to you, so you will probably leave the tour knowing more about the city than when you started. NIS 175 per person. More information via www.gocarisrael.com. Hours are from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

YA’QUB IBN YUSUF, Jewish Sufi, at the First Station: Holding the door open for spiritual seekers in Jerusalem for 23 years. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

SUNDAY, MARCH 12

The Essential Kabbalah is a 1995 anthology compiled by Daniel Matt. When the new-age bookshop Olam Qatan opened in 1997, its founder Ya’qub ibn Yusuf decided that this book should also exist in Hebrew and had it translated and published.

Now is your chance to explore, in English, this important text via Zoom with ibn Yusuf as your guide every Sunday at 9 p.m. (First class is free; $20 or NIS 70 for each following week). Sign up via [email protected]

MONDAY, MARCH 13

Watch the 2017 documentary In Her Footsteps by Rana Abu Fraiha during a free online screening at 8 p.m. and discuss the work with the director (in Hebrew) via Zoom at 9:30 p.m.

The film focuses on the director’s mother, Rudainah, as she makes a series of unusual choices: to marry a Bedouin and then move to the almost entirely Jewish town of Omer.

In the film, the mother tells her daughter (who is filming her), “I wanted to show all the Arabs how girls should be educated.” Meaning, she wanted to offer her daughter a wealth of opportunities. The film is in Hebrew and Arabic, with subtitles in both languages. Sign up via: en.yonatannir.com/footsteps

✱ Watch Thrill My Heart by Hanoch Levin as performed by Habima National Theater actors, directed by Miri Lazar. Shown with English subtitles. The hero of the play is Judge Lamka (Ben Yosipovich) and his doomed, one-sided love for Lalalala (Maya Maoz). The play is 90 minutes, with no intermission. Shown at 6 p.m. and at 9 p.m. at the Jerusalem Theatre (20 Marcus St.). Tickets range from NIS 110 to NIS 220, depending on the seats. Call (02) 560-5755 to book.

TUESDAY, MARCH 14

Watch the film Argentina, 1985 by Santiago Mitre to learn about the legal process that compelled nine generals who were vital to the military dictatorship in Argentina to face their crimes.

The film, in Spanish, is two and a half hours long (with Hebrew subtitles) and is a powerful reminder of why strong courts are needed in a democratic state. Because all practicing lawyers were afraid to take on the former rulers of the land, the prosecutor hired law students who were young and had no such concerns.

Longtime readers of The Jerusalem Post might remember the late Jacobo Timerman, who was tortured by the junta, released to Israel, and exposed these crimes in a series of articles he wrote for Ma’ariv.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 15

Listen to Liel Fishbein perform at The Cassette (1 Horkanus St.). Fishbein released the EP Pictures of the Floating World half a year ago. It contains electronic tracks like Ronin and SirenoT. He also spoke with Alon Ovnat, an established noise rock performer since the ’90s, for Musrara Radio. Listen online at: shorturl.at/jnI06.

Contact [email protected] for times and admission price of the performance.

THURSDAY, MARCH 16

Rock out to the fresh tunes of Neta Weiner at the release party of his new album Pinui Binui (Evacuate Rebuilt) at Mazkeka (3 Shoshan St.). The rich textual content of the tracks, which flow from Hebrew to Arabic and Yiddish and back again, with plenty of hooks and references to social struggles in this land, is a delight. NIS 50 per ticket, 9:30 p.m.

Throwing a special party? Opening an art exhibition or a new bar? Bringing in a guest speaker to introduce a fascinating topic? Drop me a line at [email protected] and let In Jerusalem know about it. Send emails with “Jerusalem Highlights” in the subject line. Although all information is welcome, we cannot guarantee it will be featured in the column.