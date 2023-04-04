British rocker Morrissey returning to Israel

Iconic British rocker and co-founder of The Smiths, Morrissey, will be returning to Israel for the fourth time this summer for two shows – July 2 at Zappa Shoni in Binyamina, and July 4 at the Tel Expo.

A controversial British rocker

The singer, who has become as famous for his controversial conservative views and his tendency to cancel shows, has enjoyed a successful solo career since the demise of the post-punk legends The Smiths at the end of the 1980s.

His previous shows in Israel, where he has a sizeable following, have been well-received. Morrissey has long been an outspoken supporter of Israel and a detractor of the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement.

Tickets are available at www.eventim.co.il or *9066.