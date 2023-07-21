Jerusalem highlights: July 21-27

SIP ON a daiquiri or three on Wed. at The Rabbit Hole (Illustrative).

FRIDAY, JULY 21

The Treasure Theater invites parents and grandparents of young children (ages three to eight) to enjoy the show Five Witches Went on a Walk at 11 a.m. at the Jerusalem Theatre (20 Marcus St.). Although the show is free of charge, patrons must register online and present tickets (up to four tickets per patron). Hebrew only. Book via: shorturl.at/jtzSY.

SATURDAY, JULY 22

Visit the Bloomfield Science Museum Jerusalem (3 Museums Blvd.) to enjoy the exhibition Microbiota. Based on the 2014 book Gut: The Inside Story of Our Body’s Most Underrated Organ by German scientist and author Giulia Enders, the exhibition teaches young and old alike about our insides.

The exhibition was created by Cité des sciences et de l’industrie (Museum of Science and Industry) in Paris. Tickets must be bought ahead of the visit. NIS 65 per adult or child; NIS 52 for Jerusalem residents; NIS 235 for a family ticket.

Also, ask about Kitchen Science, a performance by Dr. Molecula (Ori Weyl) given between Thursday to Saturday in which he and children in the audience explore the chemistry of the kitchen. Visit: mada.smarticket.co.il to book.

✱ VISIT THE Khan Theater to watch A View of the Sea, a poetic fantasy written and directed by Shirili Deshe and Vitali Friedland. The 9:30 p.m. performance uses visual theater and body movements to tell the tale of a refugee entering a very stressful country, where he is expected to protect a baby.

‘ONCE. FREEDOM’ on show at Jerusalem Artists House. Pictured: ‘Untitled, Erez Uzan’. (credit: Erez Uzan)

Perfect for immigrants, as the show does not require knowledge of Hebrew, and the theme might be quite close to their hearts. NIS 220 per ticket. 2 David Remez St. Call (02) 630-3600 to book. The show is 75 minutes long, with no intermission.

SUNDAY, JULY 23

Join an online study group with Prof. Yonatan Meir and read texts composed by the followers of Sabbatai Zvi, at 9 a.m., as part of the Beit Avi Chai series of lectures. Hebrew only. Sign up at www.bac.org.il/events/?eventID=18729.

The entire VOD of past lectures, on diverse topics ranging from the biblical laws of warfare to sex and sacredness in the times of the Mishna, Tosefta, and Talmud, are available to be enjoyed free of charge here: www.bac.org.il/videos/?subjectID=7&mode=series.

✱ ATTEND A graduation recital by Gili Shlumon today at 8:30 p.m. at Hall 221 of the Jerusalem Academy of Music and Dance, Givat Ram campus. Free admission.

MONDAY, JULY 24

Take in the 2021 animation film Luca (with Hebrew dubbing) for NIS 20 per ticket as part of the Israel Museum Jerusalem series Movie Monday at 5 p.m. The movie is meant for children and families.

You might also visit the Wonders of the Deep exhibition (curated by Michal Broshi), which explores the sea and its creatures. This is tied to Luca as, in that film these sea-beings want to live on the surface and know the humans. NIS 54 per adult ticket; NIS 27 for children and teens for the exhibition. 11 Derech Ruppin Blvd. Call (02) 670-8811 for movie tickets.

TUESDAY, JULY 25

Visit Facing Reality, an exhibition at Hansen House (14 Gedalyahu Alon St.) of works by recent MA graduates of the Bezalel Art Academy Jerusalem Department of Industrial Design. The program states that today, special events and a “living exhibition” will be featured.

Curated by Itay Ohaly, the exhibition attempts to present innovative designs that confront the changing reality of education, health, technology, and politics. Free admission. Hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 26

Get your sipping on at Daiquiri Night at The Rabbit Hole from 5 p.m. to 11:45 p.m. The menu includes daiquiris the likes of which you never tasted or even heard of before. 3 Yanai St. Happy Hour is every day from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., with a pizza and gin and tonic offered for NIS 50. Call 052-326-5764 for details.

THURSDAY, JULY 27

Visit Once, Freedom, a new exhibition by Erez Uzan at the Jerusalem Artists’ House (12 Shmuel Hanagid St.). Uzan presents oversized oil paintings in which he depicts himself, usually with glasses and a white sleeveless shirt as he toils in his garden. The images may refer to the famous quote from Candide, “One must cultivate one’s own garden,” but also to Uzan’s missing his dog, which passed away recently.

Residing in Kibbutz Merhavia, the artist recently told art writer Ruthi Kadosh that he intends to inaugurate a new artists’ working space in his kibbutz, the same one used by Arye Sartani, who passed away six years ago. Free admission.

HEADS UP

SATURDAY, JULY 29

Watch the one-woman show Fleabag, written and performed by Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny), as part of the National Theater Live program. The performance will be in London and simultaneously transmitted to movie theaters around the world. It will be shown locally at the Jerusalem Cinematheque, 11 Hebron Rd., at 11 a.m.

The performance is focused on a young British woman who muses, “Would you click on me if you saw me on the Internet?” The performance inspired the same-titled BBC television program that ended two years ago. The television show was lauded as one of the best comedies ever produced for mass consumption. Serena Davies of The Daily Telegraph called it “a near-perfect work of art.”

Come see the original. NIS 75 per ticket. Call (02) 565-4333 to book.

