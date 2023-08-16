Malian duo Amadou and Mariam to perform in Tel Aviv

The legendary Malian duo Amadou and Mariam will take center stage at Tel Aviv’s Reading 3 on November 28. The blind couple has been at the forefront of the Mali music scene for decades, with their blend of African, Jamaican Reggae, Latin groove, American blues, and funk sounds.

Who are the Malian duo Amadou and Mariam?

Amadou lost his vision at the age of 16, while Mariam became blind at age five as a consequence of untreated measles. They met at Mali’s Institute for the Young Blind, where they both performed at the institute’s Eclipse Orchestra.

Their album Welcome to Mali (2008) was nominated for a Grammy Award for Best Contemporary World Music Album. They’ve performed alongside some of the world’s biggest bands such as U2 and Coldplay.

In 2010, the duo appeared at the opening ceremony of the World Cup hosted by South Africa.

Tickets can be purchased at: eventbuzz.co.il/lp/event/amadoumariam