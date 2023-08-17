The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Advisor Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Must
 
THIS YEAR’S exhibits are related to the worlds of nature, animals, plants and sea creatures. (photo credit: GUY YEHIELI)
THIS YEAR’S exhibits are related to the worlds of nature, animals, plants and sea creatures. (photo credit: GUY YEHIELI)

Tel Aviv Port’s Festival of Lights extended for another week

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
AUGUST 17, 2023 02:20

The International Festival of Lights at Tel Aviv Port has been extended for another week, including Saturday night, following the event’s success and high demand by the public.

Hundreds of thousands of people, arriving from all over the country, have enjoyed the free breathtaking festival at the Tel Aviv Port, and the demand keeps growing, said the organizers, boasting visitors’ spectacular photographs of the light installations posted on social media.

What is being shown at the Tel Aviv Festival of Lights?

The festival features dozens of large-size illuminated exhibits, including a 30-meter (100-foot) long dragon. All of the exhibits have been created by international light artists using traditional techniques alongside innovative light technologies.

The subjects of this year’s exhibits are related to the worlds of nature, animals, plants and sea creatures, as well as mythological creatures. The light installations are spread throughout the Tel Aviv Port, with each area revealing a new world: the sea world, jungle and safari, dinosaurs, and dragons.

Among the beautiful exhibits are giant pandas, an enormous octopus, a coral arch-tunnel, a fantastic dragon, a family of lions, a mighty turtle, a giant spider, a flock of flamingos, and more.

An aerial shot of a Tel Aviv beach (credit: BARAK BRINKER/TEL AVIV-YAFO MUNICIPALITY)An aerial shot of a Tel Aviv beach (credit: BARAK BRINKER/TEL AVIV-YAFO MUNICIPALITY)

The Tel Aviv Port Festival of Lights is suitable for all ages. Entrance is open to the general public free of charge. 

Opening hours: Sunday-Thursday through August 24, from 18:30 to 23:00 (the lighting effect will begin at sunset and continue until 23:00), plus Saturday night, August 26, from 20:30 to midnight.

Guests are advised to arrive by public transportation.

More details on the Tel Aviv Port Namal.co.il website.



Related Tags
art
MUST MORE:
MUST

Top Israeli artists to appear at Ramat Gan’s Agam Live concert series

Among the noteworthy concerts will be Berry Sakharof, Idan Amedi, Noa Kirel, Hanan Ben Ari, and Eviatar Banai, who will host Dudu Tassa. 17/08/2023 2:24 AM
MUST

Tel Aviv Port’s Festival of Lights extended for another week

Among the beautiful exhibits are giant pandas, an enormous octopus, a coral arch-tunnel, a fantastic dragon, a family of lions, a mighty turtle, a giant spider, a flock of flamingos, and more. 17/08/2023 2:20 AM
MUST

Malian duo Amadou and Mariam to perform in Tel Aviv

Their album Welcome to Mali (2008) was nominated for a Grammy Award for Best Contemporary World Music Album. 16/08/2023 1:16 AM
MUST

David Alfandary debuts first album in Mitzpe Ramon

The wind instrument player is finally releasing his debut record, Spring, at the not-so-tender age of 56, at the Internal Compass Summer Jazz Festival which takes place at Mitzpe Ramon August 23-26. 15/08/2023 5:30 AM
MUST

US saxophonist Tivon Pennicott to give master class at Rimon school

The saxman has appeared on many of the world’s leading stages, including the Royal Albert Hall, Berliner Philharmonie, and Carnegie Hall. 15/08/2023 5:29 AM
MUST

Israel's Arad Festival turns 40 with 5-day music party

Marina Glazer has been involved in the festival, in a variety of guises, for around 20 years, including 15 as artistic director. She bows out when the lights go out on this year’s final show. 14/08/2023 4:43 AM
MUST

'Restoring memory': Israeli artist's journey is shown in Tel Aviv

Ira Eduardovna, born in Tashkent, Uzbekistan (then part of the former Soviet Union), is an accomplished Israeli artist who has won numerous awards and held exhibitions in the US, Israel, and Europe. 12/08/2023 4:04 PM
MUST

Celebrated illustrator shows off her art in new Jerusalem exhibit

Internationally renowned illustrator-writer Einat Tsarfati’s new Jerusalem exhibition makes waves. 11/08/2023 9:14 PM
MUST

Bezalel industrial design students show off innovation

Students at Jerusalem's Bezalel Academy of Art and Design's graduate exhibit show off their innovative final projects. 11/08/2023 9:14 PM
MUST

A false sense of security - Israel Festival review

Minefield has been doing the rounds of the global cultural circuit for around seven years now with, it seems, great success. 11/08/2023 9:13 PM
MUST

Jerusalem highlights August 11-17

What's new to do in Israel's capital? 11/08/2023 12:39 PM
MUST

Marvel Studios launches Avengers exhibition in Dizengoff Center

In honor of 60 years of The Avengers, a new exhibit in Dizengoff Center features costumes, quizzes, and more dedicated to Marvel superheroes. 10/08/2023 2:24 AM
MUST

Burning Spear keeps the reggae fire going in 2 Israel shows

Burning Spear's shows in Israel – the first time he’s performing in Israel in 30 years – will take place on August 14 at the Barby Club in Tel Aviv and the following night in Meggido. 09/08/2023 2:06 AM
MUST

August 2023 art roundup: Hulda Forest sings and Shimon Avni honored

A monthly glance at art exhibits, events, and news from across Israel. 08/08/2023 1:15 AM
MUST

Christina Aguilera to bring her sexy sass to her Israel debut

Aguilera has always been a favorite in Israel, with listeners of the pop station Galgalatz selecting “Beautiful” as one of the best song of the 2000s. 08/08/2023 1:13 AM
MUST

Puppet Festival returns to Jerusalem's Train Theater for the 32nd time

This year's Puppet Festival flexes the disciplinary borders. Moran Duvshani: "Contemporary puppet theater hardly has any puppets." 05/08/2023 10:36 PM
MUST

Free Shakespeare theater returns to Jerusalem with 'Julius Caesar'

Theater in the Rough reinvents the classic Shakespeare play 'Julius Caesar' with a new musical element. 05/08/2023 10:35 PM
MUST

Tower of David immerses visitors in Jerusalem architecture via tech

The “Streets Games” exhibit aims to educate visitors by encouraging them to explore some of the most recognizable architecture in Jerusalem and to digitally create new buildings of their own. 05/08/2023 10:35 PM
MUST

'Minefield': Israel Festival hosts Argentinian work on both sides of war

The work is on the current Israel Festival roster, with performances set for the Nissan Nativ Acting Studio auditorium on August 9, 10, and 11. 05/08/2023 2:38 PM
MUST

Israel Festival project promises rejuvenating grassroots connections

The project’s background bumf puts the philosophy into neat evocative parlance. “One man’s junk is everyone’s treasure,” whatever that treasure may be. 05/08/2023 2:34 PM
MUST

Tour Israel: Visit the Negev's Desert Nights Music Festival

The Desert Nights Music Festival will take place in five locations around the Negev, each one with its own unique character. Below, you will find a short list of some of the most exciting events. 04/08/2023 8:48 PM
MUST

See Israel like never before at the Gilboa hot-air balloon festival

Every year, about 15 hot-air balloon pilots come to Israel from all around the world to fly their hot-air balloons together. 04/08/2023 8:44 PM
MUST

Jerusalem highlights August 4-10

What's new to do in Israel's capital? 04/08/2023 12:46 PM
MUST

The 'Jewish indie rave' music festival returns to Gush Etzion

A third-generation Gush Etzion family brings eclectic, ethnic sounds to the Aharit Hayamim Festival. 29/07/2023 4:53 PM
MUST

Israel Festival's Art/Battle uses martial arts for peace

The secret and beauty of such exercises as tai chi, el halev, or krav maga is the fact that they use military language to effect a peaceful resolution. 29/07/2023 12:26 AM
MUST

2023 Israel Festival features creative, thought-provoking art

The festival is set to run August 1-11 at three locations around the capital – Independence Park, the Jerusalem Theatre, and the Jerusalem Arts Campus. 29/07/2023 12:26 AM
MUST

Jerusalem highlights July 28-August 3

What's new to do in Israel's capital? 28/07/2023 1:52 PM
MUST

Israel's PianoFestArad returns to the Negev

Over the eight days down south the public can get all sorts of angles on the classical music domain, by attending recitals, lectures, workshops, master classes, and concerts. 25/07/2023 3:17 AM
MUST

Chinese artists bring their work to Tel Aviv

Nassima Landau Art Foundation crosses frontiers with contemporary art. 23/07/2023 4:05 AM
MUST

Visually stunning 'Mozart’s Requiem' takes to the stage in Tel Aviv

The performance is a visually stunning creative tour de force. One hopes that the exciting visual dimension – rare for Requiem – appeals to a younger generation of curious music lovers. 23/07/2023 4:02 AM
MUST

Jerusalem Museum of Islamic Art explores history of Arab cuisine

As the Islamic Empire spread across the Middle East and North Africa, and into Spain, the incoming culture began to make inroads on local lifestyles. 22/07/2023 5:32 PM
MUST

Jerusalem art exhibit shows themes of love, relationships

A Musrara arts graduate digs into the romantic and corporeal side of life. 22/07/2023 5:27 PM
MUST

Jerusalem highlights: July 21-27

What's new to do in Israel's capital? 21/07/2023 12:44 PM
MUST

‘Madame Butterfly’ to grace Tel Aviv in free performance

The cast includes notable performers from the Israeli Opera and will feature a captivating ensemble of dancers, with the Israeli Opera Choir accompanied by the Rishon Lezion Symphony Orchestra. 17/07/2023 2:03 AM
MUST

In 'I, Shakespeare,' Dori Engel solves the Bard of Avon's riddles

Dori Engel: “Shakespeare is the best-known person about whom very little is known.” 17/07/2023 2:00 AM
MUST

Gala dinner held for Chabad of Baka ahead of new construction

Donors within the community and from abroad have helped raise over $1.6 million thus far, enough to begin building the beautiful structure. The total estimated cost of the building is $2.6m. 14/07/2023 3:49 PM
MUST

New art attractions in Israel

Come experience some of Israel's greatest new art exhibitions and exhibits. 14/07/2023 3:48 PM
MUST

Jerusalem’s food truck fest: A gastronomic delight on wheels

Through August 28, from Tuesday to Thursday each week (6-11 p.m.), trucks will be lined up in Gei Ben Hinom Valley Park under the Cinematheque, outside the Old City.  14/07/2023 3:48 PM
MUST

Brews, laid-back vibes at Israel's 2023 Tekoa Beer Festival

At the Tekoa Beer Festival, local brewers share their hobby with thousands as top rocker Berry Sakharof performs. 14/07/2023 3:48 PM
MUST

Jerusalem highlights July 14-20

What's new to do in Israel's capital? 14/07/2023 12:59 PM
MUST

Hutzot Hayotzer arts & crafts festival returns to Jerusalem

As this is only the festival’s second year since the COVID pandemic, there’s a notable resurgence in artisans and patrons eager to participate in the festival. 08/07/2023 4:54 PM
MUST

Israeli fans brace themselves for Taylor Swift’s international tour

The international leg of the Eras tour will see stops in South America as well as the United Kingdom, France, Sweden, Portugal, Spain, Singapore, Ireland, and more.  07/07/2023 11:39 PM
MUST

The Offspring: US punk rock legends to make Israel debut

The bad times will undoubtedly be overshadowed by the good times that will unfold in Tel Aviv next week when The Offspring make their much-overdue Israel debut. 07/07/2023 11:38 PM
MUST

The Black Keys to hit all the right notes in Israel debut

The raucous rock duo The Black Keys end the tour with their arrival in Israel for the first time to headline a show at LivePark in Rishon Lezion. 07/07/2023 11:37 PM
MUST

Jerusalem highlights July 7-13

What's new to do in Israel's capital? 07/07/2023 12:53 PM
MUST

Tel Aviv summer opera program returns

The selected operas include Mozart’s Cosi Fan Tutte, Gounod’s Romeo et Juliette, and Britten’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream, showcasing a diverse range of musical styles and theatrical excellence.  05/07/2023 3:51 AM
MUST

SHEKEL ensemble to perform in Jerusalem

“SHEKEL is all about inclusion, and we feel strongly that true inclusion can only occur where there is cultural inclusion,” said SHEKEL chair, Clara Feldman. 05/07/2023 3:33 AM
MUST

Israel Philharmonic Orchestra closes its season with 2 last series

The first series features Yefim Bronfman, and the second features Israeli composer Betty Olivero. 04/07/2023 1:06 AM
MUST

Running up the wall at Petah Tikva Museum of Art

Gary Goldstein’s visual elixir of comic-book violence and heroism plus Jewish sensitivity. 03/07/2023 5:06 AM
MUST

Morrissey’s misery is our ecstasy: Rock legend returns to Israel

Both Israel shows will likely be filled because who knows how many more times, if at all, the always-threatening-to-retire singer will continue to tour. 01/07/2023 6:39 PM
MUST

Israeli photographer Doron Adar reflects on life in new exhibit

Existential issues abound in Deconstructing Agripas. There is a lot of summation about the exhibition, which runs through to July 8. 01/07/2023 6:39 PM
MUST

The Melvins bring uncompromising grunge to Tel Aviv, Israel

The Melvins and Nirvana were two sides of the same coin – the former a sludgier metal sound and the latter a punky, pop sound. The former are now making their Holy Land debut. 01/07/2023 6:38 PM
MUST

Jerusalem highlights June 30-July 6

What's new to do in Israel's capital? 30/06/2023 1:02 PM
MUST

'A Series of Public Apologies': Hilarious examination of education - review

Translated by Noam Frank, the production offers a rapid succession of styles and gestures that are intensely funny and, at times, thought-provoking. 28/06/2023 4:56 AM
MUST

2023 Israel Festival focuses on the Jewish state's somber reality

The ongoing political unrest throughout the country infuses the program of the 2023 Israel Festival, taking place August 1-11. 28/06/2023 4:51 AM
MUST

Il Trovatore: Israeli Opera shows depths of human anguish during wartime - review

The sad lives of the Romani, who lack even chairs to be able to use their legs with which to fend off spirits are examined in the Israeli Opera’s brilliant performance. 26/06/2023 4:09 AM
MUST

Mali's Boubacar Traoré to perform at Jerusalem Jazz Festival

"The basis of this music is really with our African roots. For me, the blues never left Africa to the US." Check out Boubacar Traoré at the Israel Museum for the Jerusalem Jazz Festival. 26/06/2023 4:08 AM
MUST

Jerusalem Baroque Orchestra moves from Baroque to Classic

Meniker says he was looking to give the audiences oxymoronic value for money when he got down to piecing the program together.  24/06/2023 6:53 PM
MUST

Classic Yiddish tale 'Wandering Stars' gets Jerusalem musical adaptation

It has taken more than a century for the Wandering Stars to make it into bona-fide theatrical form, but the Jerusalem-based Encore Educational Theatre Company is doing just that. 24/06/2023 6:52 PM
MUST

Disturbed descends on Israel once again

Disturbed's outspoken front man David Draiman sees the band's upcoming performance in Israel as a sort of homecoming. 23/06/2023 4:05 PM
MUST

Jerusalem highlights June 23-29

What's new to do in Israel's capital? 23/06/2023 1:05 PM
MUST

The NDT2 dance troupe returns to Israel

Next month, both Zelner and the fruit of one of his projects abroad will make their way to Israel as a part of Nederlands Dance Theater 2’s visit to the Herzliya Performing Arts Center. 22/06/2023 2:35 AM
MUST

Ashdodance, the annual dance and music festival

This year’s program includes concerts, original productions, and performances by leading folk dance troupes from around the country. 22/06/2023 2:34 AM
MUST

RetroAct - a young band looking retro

With a new album in the works, an assortment of shows planned and a more official tour slated for later this year, RetroAct’s trajectory is heading skywards. 18/06/2023 2:21 AM
MUST

The last Yiddish artist: Work of Anatoly Kaplan on display in Jerusalem

Who was Anatoly Kaplan and why has he been honored with this retrospective in a city he would never get to visit?  17/06/2023 5:57 PM
MUST

Epilogue: Saying goodbye to Israel National Library current home

The events marking the Givat Ram campus building’s retirement from its current capacity include the Epilogue program of shows, vignettes, lectures and tours set for June 21. 17/06/2023 3:53 PM
MUST

Jerusalem Design Week 2023 focuses on facts

This year’s Jerusalem Design Week checks out the facts on the ground. 16/06/2023 7:56 PM
MUST

Israeli university art exhibits explore links between mind, senses

Two new exhibitions at the Tel Aviv University gallery explore connections between the cerebral and the sensorial. 16/06/2023 7:54 PM
MUST

Jerusalem highlights June 16-22

What's new to do in Israel's capital? 16/06/2023 12:41 PM
MUST

Rony Ish-Ran returns with the popular liturgical series Bakashot

Ish-Ran says the current series is partly designed to enlighten us about the various strains of piyutim (liturgical poems) that were once commonly recited across the Jewish world. 14/06/2023 4:01 AM
MUST

Adam Lambert, Britpop band Suede to perform in Tel Aviv

Adam Lambert is coming as part of the tour coinciding with his latest album, with Suede doing the same two days later. 12/06/2023 3:44 AM
MUST

Verdi’s ‘Il Trovatore’ opera comes to Tel Aviv

Will love triumph over the weight of the past, or will the need to avenge the crimes of the father blight all joy? 12/06/2023 3:41 AM
MUST

Israel's Levontin 7 jazz club celebrates 17th birthday

There is a slew of other local jazz musicians, of various stylistic leanings, on the roster, and also plenty for fans of more commercial sounds to shout out about.  10/06/2023 5:57 PM
MUST

Israeli classically-trained pianist ventures into exotic foreign music

Jerusalem-born Darya Mosenzon, who will be accompanied in the concert by her longstanding trio of veteran oud player Charlie Sabach and percussionist Hillel Amsalem 10/06/2023 5:57 PM
MUST

Jerusalem highlights June 9-15

What's new to do in Israel's capital? 09/06/2023 1:14 PM
MUST

Israel's Tomer Giat debuts his creation at Intimadance Festival

Next weekend, Giat will premiere Missing, his inaugural creation, as part of Tmuna Theater’s Intimadance Festival.  06/06/2023 3:57 AM
MUST

Israeli Vocal Ensemble teams up with Florian Helgath

German conductor Florian Helgath joins forces with the Israeli Vocal Ensemble 06/06/2023 3:56 AM
MUST

Jerusalem art exhibit shows the many, varied faces of women

Ingenuity and creativity, rationality and emotion, the woman as a mother, as a wife, healer and priestess connected to the spirit world – all various qualities taking shape on Cohen’s paintings. 03/06/2023 6:01 PM
MUST

Guns N’ Roses: Hard rock legends reunited and back in Israel

Fans who attend the show in Tel Aviv will be forgiven if they’re transported back to 1989 when Guns N’ Roses were the biggest band in the world, 03/06/2023 5:54 PM
MUST

Art roundup: Red, Proto-Semitic cave music, cement boats and a winner poet

A round-up of must-see art exhibits throughout Israel. 03/06/2023 5:50 PM
MUST

Jerusalem nonagenarian artist's work shown in new exhibit

Greenfield won a scholarship to study art printing techniques, some of which he displays in his new exhibition, which is called “Lions and Letters.” 03/06/2023 5:48 PM
MUST

Jerusalem highlights June 2 – 8

What's new to do in Israel's capital? 02/06/2023 12:13 PM
MUST

US comedian Erica Rhodes comes to Israel for Comedy for Koby

The half-Jewish-on-her-father’s-side American comedian is about to make her first visit to Israel as part of Comedy for Koby. 31/05/2023 1:22 AM
MUST

Jerusalem Jazz Festival returns to Israel Museum

The three-dayer features the likes of stellar American trumpeter Dave Douglas, vocalist Michael Mayo, as well as a cultured foursome led by German pianist Julia Hulsmann. 31/05/2023 1:21 AM
MUST

Robbie Williams showers Israel with love ahead of concert

In his first appearance in Israel since 2015, he’ll be headlining a one-day festival, which will also include appearances by Calum Scott, DJ Martin Garrix, and Israeli rapper Static. 30/05/2023 6:56 PM
MUST

Tel Aviv to host Israel's first flute festival

Let’s hope the Flute Festival becomes a fixture on the Israeli culture calendar, and Klein et al get some more opportunities to blow us away. 30/05/2023 1:09 AM
MUST

2nd Queenta Women's Jazz Festival kicks off in Jerusalem

Anne Paceo brings some of those African influences, along with her quartet, to the forthcoming Queenta Women’s Jazz Festival from May 31-June 3.  30/05/2023 1:04 AM
MUST

Robbie Williams heads to Israel to lead Summer in the City lineup

The Israeli festival turned into a one-day event, but it still promises to provide a full range of musical entertainment led by Robbie Williams. 27/05/2023 12:00 PM
MUST

New Jerusalem festival celebrates women's contribution to jazz

Queenta Woman Jazz Festival, headlined by the Queenta Ensemble, will herald a week of celebrating women in jazz. 27/05/2023 11:58 AM
MUST

Hadas Ophrat opens the cracks of Jerusalem at Musrara Mix Festival

Ophrat is one of the headliners at this year’s Musrara Mix Festival, which will take place May 30 to June 1 at its perennial berth, the Naggar School of Photography, Music and New Media. 27/05/2023 11:57 AM
MUST

Jerusalem highlights May 26 – June 1

What's new to do in Israel's capital? 25/05/2023 10:38 PM
MUST

annaRF to perform at Israel's Intimidbar Festival in Mitzpe Ramon

Since they formed, 10 years ago, in the tiny village of Shacharut in the Arava, they have performed across all four corners of Europe and India. 23/05/2023 3:57 AM
MUST

East meets West at Jerusalem's Ein Kerem Festival

Moshe Zorman's latest composition, Eastern Wind, will make its debut at the Jerusalem-based music festival. 20/05/2023 5:02 PM
MUST

Israeli artist Moshik Ben-Uzi's creative story told in new exhibit

Protest artist Ben-Uzi is a man of emotion. He tries to give space and expression in his art to a whole set of emotions, and he restrains each of them as little as possible. 19/05/2023 7:59 PM
MUST

Architect and craftsman Amir Rozei flourishes in Eretz Israel

Rozei’s art installations are on display during a two-month group exhibition at the Umm el-Fahm Art Gallery from May 20. His solo exhibition will premiere at the Art Lab in Tel Aviv on June 1. 19/05/2023 7:57 PM
MUST SEE

‘Theodor’ puts Jewish fate on stage - review

The dual tragedy of Theodor, that of the young man and his older self, is how both promises turned to dross under the harsh sunlight of reality. 19/05/2023 7:56 PM
MUST

Jerusalem highlights May 19-25

What's new to do in Israel's capital? 19/05/2023 2:17 PM
MUST

Al'Fado to play Jewish-Portuguese songs at Jewish Music Days Fest

Tamir is coming over together with the Portugal-based Israeli-Portuguese Al’Fado band, predominantly to perform Ladino material. 13/05/2023 5:52 PM
MUST

'Midsummer Night’s Dream': A surreal and erotic extravaganza - review

Dortmund Ballet returns to Israel with Alexander Ekman’s monumental ‘Midsummer Night’s Dream.’ 13/05/2023 5:50 PM
MUST

Jerusalem highlights May 12 –18

What's new to do in Israel's capital? 13/05/2023 1:51 PM
Load more
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Maariv Online
Maariv Jewish Holidays
Maariv Shabat Times
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by