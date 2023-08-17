Tel Aviv Port’s Festival of Lights extended for another week

THIS YEAR’S exhibits are related to the worlds of nature, animals, plants and sea creatures.

THIS YEAR’S exhibits are related to the worlds of nature, animals, plants and sea creatures. (photo credit: GUY YEHIELI)

The International Festival of Lights at Tel Aviv Port has been extended for another week, including Saturday night, following the event’s success and high demand by the public.

Hundreds of thousands of people, arriving from all over the country, have enjoyed the free breathtaking festival at the Tel Aviv Port, and the demand keeps growing, said the organizers, boasting visitors’ spectacular photographs of the light installations posted on social media.

What is being shown at the Tel Aviv Festival of Lights?

The festival features dozens of large-size illuminated exhibits, including a 30-meter (100-foot) long dragon. All of the exhibits have been created by international light artists using traditional techniques alongside innovative light technologies.

The subjects of this year’s exhibits are related to the worlds of nature, animals, plants and sea creatures, as well as mythological creatures. The light installations are spread throughout the Tel Aviv Port, with each area revealing a new world: the sea world, jungle and safari, dinosaurs, and dragons.

Among the beautiful exhibits are giant pandas, an enormous octopus, a coral arch-tunnel, a fantastic dragon, a family of lions, a mighty turtle, a giant spider, a flock of flamingos, and more.

The Tel Aviv Port Festival of Lights is suitable for all ages. Entrance is open to the general public free of charge.

Opening hours: Sunday-Thursday through August 24, from 18:30 to 23:00 (the lighting effect will begin at sunset and continue until 23:00), plus Saturday night, August 26, from 20:30 to midnight.

Guests are advised to arrive by public transportation.

More details on the Tel Aviv Port Namal.co.il website.