Jerusalem highlights September 1-7

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 1

Finish off the summer with the BaBayit Summer Extravaganza for immigrants in their 20s and 30s, at the Train Theater in Liberty Bell Park. It’s the perfect place to enjoy food, cocktails, music, and more. The festivities start at 11 a.m. Tickets are NIS 40 if purchased in advance, NIS 50 at the door. To buy tickets, visit bitly.ws/TfHn.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 2

Enter Zedekiah’s Cave and enjoy a captivating new audiovisual spectacle that focuses on Jerusalem’s history. The cave, beneath the Old City’s Muslim Quarter, was once an underground limestone quarry, and spans around 20,000 sq.m. It has a history almost as old as the city itself.

This immersive visual experience, along the dark walls of the underground cave, transports visitors as far back as the First Temple period. View the cherubim that adorned the Ark of the Covenant and the legendary shamir, the worm used to cut the stones for the Temple.

The entrance to the cave is between the Damascus Gate and Herod’s Gate. Tickets are NIS 35 for adults; NIS 25 for children, IDF soldiers, students, and seniors. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, see bitly.ws/TfRD

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 3

Enjoy a night of smooth jazz at the Abraham Hostel, 67 Hanevi’im St., next to Davidka Square. This Jerusalem venue is no stranger to great musical events, with terrific talent and fantastic vibes. Come for the music, and stay for the drinks and social atmosphere. The show begins at 7:30 p.m. and entrance is free. Visit bitly.ws/TfUY for details.

‘SLIHOT’ SEASON is upon us. (credit: NATI SHOHAT/FLASH90)

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 4

If you want to support immigrants and their businesses, be sure to come to Nefesh B’Nefesh’s Shuk Olim, organized in cooperation with the Jerusalem Municipality. The event will feature a wide array of vendors and stalls selling jewelry, accessories, and art; food carts from several sellers, and live music courtesy of Rabbi Shlomo Katz.

It’s all happening at the Nefesh B’Nefesh campus, 10 Sderot Yitzhak Rabin, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Free entrance. Learn more at bitly.ws/TfWw.

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 5

Head to the Open House library (1 Shmuel Hanagid St., fourth floor) for the book launch of Get out of Egypt. And Return, by award-winning poet and writer Shez (whose real name is Efrat Yerushalmi). Shez, often recognized as Israel’s first publicly out lesbian performer, will perform songs from the new book.

The event starts at 7:30 p.m. For more information, visit: bitly.ws/TfYB

* If you’re interested in a different kind of music, then head to Davidka Square for two public performances today by the Jerusalem Street Orchestra. Their performances are part of a series of small-scale cultural and musical events being held throughout the city, in cooperation with the Jerusalem Municipality.

Each performance is 2.5 hours; the first begins at 4:30 p.m., the second at 6 p.m. For more information, go to: bitly.ws/TfZb.

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 6

Curious about the decades-long history of the Jerusalem Municipality? A special event at Safra Square will give you an insider’s look at the center of Jerusalem’s political power. Included in this special tour is a visit to the many historic buildings that have undergone renovations, and an opportunity to view a 3D model of the city.

Tours start at Safra Square 3 and take place throughout the day; the first one begins at 8 a.m. Tickets are NIS 10 and preregistration is required at hbitly.ws/TfMd.

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 7

Slihot season is upon us – an ideal time to take a special slihot tour of Jerusalem with the Menachem Begin Heritage Center. As you walk the streets of the city, you’ll learn about its ancient history and contemporary narratives, while taking in the sites, aromas, and landscapes of the Holy City.

On this walking tour, you’ll visit several places, including the historic Yemin Moshe neighborhood and David’s Tomb. Tickets are NIS 10. See more details here: bitly.ws/TfKG.

Throwing a special party? Opening an art exhibition or a new bar? Bringing in a guest speaker to introduce a fascinating topic? Drop a line to hagay_hacohen@yahoo.com and let In Jerusalem know about it. Send emails with “Jerusalem Highlights” in the subject line. Although all information is welcome, we cannot guarantee it will be featured in the column.