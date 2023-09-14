Jerusalem Post
Must
 
AVNER LEVINSON (photo credit: SHAHAF HABER)
AVNER LEVINSON
(photo credit: SHAHAF HABER)

Artist Avner Levinson opens a new exhibition in Tel Aviv

By NERIA BARR   SEPTEMBER 14, 2023 02:23

Avner Levinson’s exhibition, Back to the Source, now at the Sheetrit & Wolf Gallery in Tel Aviv’s Neve Tzedek neighborhood, features dozens of small sculptures, large head protomes, exposed and vulnerable figures, alongside black and white figure drawings.

His statues have no names. They are everybody and nobody, at the same time.

“I am not looking for a physical resemblance to anyone specific,” says Levinson. “I try to reach the innermost layers, the essence of the figure. I do not look at, say a leg, anatomically, I do not try to make it beautiful, I try to investigate how the leg moves from an inner place to the space, to see how the drawing works. In that sense, it can be a portrait or still life as well.”

Who is Avner Levinson?

The 42-year-old Levinson – a sculptor, sketcher, and painter – studied and worked in New York between 2005 and 2013. A native of Jerusalem, he exhibits in Israel and the United States, and teaches and lectures in various places. In addition, he is one of the owners of the Maya Gallery in Tel Aviv’s Kiryat Hamelacha neighborhood, and as well as the nearby Atelier School of Art, where he also teaches.

He mainly deals with human forms and the delicate balance between the physical and the spiritual. He works in a variety of materials such as clay, papier-mache, bronze, and gypsum.

AVNER LEVINSON presents ‘Back to the Source.’ (credit: Liat Elbling)
AVNER LEVINSON presents ‘Back to the Source.’ (credit: Liat Elbling)

“In these sculptures, I focused on the small, on the human, as part of honestly dealing with big questions about the human spirit,” says the artist a few hours before the opening of his new show.

Levinson’s clay sculptures do not fawn, they do not try to be “beautiful.” They attempt to capture an elusive truth, with integrity and honesty.

“My process in creating these sculptures is very free and open. These are not preparation drawings. I draw in order to understand the space, the plasticity, and the volume. I deal with the language of art in both sculpture and drawings,” he reflects.

His human and personal fingerprint penetrates deep into the material. Each figure begins with a vague reflection, a thought that becomes clearer in the dynamic work process.

“I start with an idea. I usually work with clay. I do not prepare a base but the whole work is in clay, so my sculptures are extremely heavy, sometimes more than a ton,” he says apologetically. “But this grants me a lot of freedom to come back to the work and work on it, again and again.

“I start from a certain position, and it changes as I work. The process, the changes, interest me. [It’s a] journey I take with the figures.”

Not necessarily representing specific human figures, Levinson’s works are more abstractions or essences of forms; allusions to human figures. “In the end, what interests me is to express a living thing. Therefore, I feel that the way of touching the material must be one that does not imitate reality, but recreates it.

“My sculptures change and evolve. I work on them for months. I deal with the artistic ideas of movement, of sentiment,” he reflects.

LEVINSON WORKS intuitively. “I work with a feeling – my hands seem to move on their own, without thinking or planning, until I feel that the work is finished. I keep true to that feeling, I do not fake it. I work until I am happy with the sculpture, until the sculpture speaks to me, and the feeling is strong enough. In the end, what I am interested in is the feeling, the sentiment.”

His drawings are arranged on the walls around the sculptures. “I use a model – sometimes, not always. These can be quick sessions, or sometimes longer sittings, but often I continue to work long after the model left – sometimes months, or even years later. I come back to a drawing and continue to work,” says Levinson. “This is my work process. I build than I erase – forward and backward.”

His human sculptures have no faces. “When we look at a person, our eyes are immediately drawn to the face, the eyes. I want people who look at the sculptures to see the whole figure – to see the movement, the sentiment – I don’t want them to only look at the face.”

The hint of a face allows for the movement to take a central place, he says. “It is like when we look at a tree. We don’t say here is a trunk, here are the leaves… this is not how we see a tree. We see shapes and colors, shadow and light. I look for context in the body, I want to see how our eye wanders from one part to the other.

“A certain music is created. This is what I look for – a rhythm, a dynamism that is created from the different parts of the work. In that sense, it is the less processed pieces that project stronger feelings.”

THE SHEETRIT & Wolf Gallery is dedicated to presenting the works of both Israeli and international artists who are innovative and show promise, and who break the boundaries of artistic expression. The gallery is a joint venture of Ruth Sheetrit, CEO, and Jonathan Wolf Abramczyk, a French-Israeli businessman who immigrated to Israel in 2016.

Avner Levinson’s Back to the Source exhibition is open Sunday-Thursday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Sheetrit & Wolf Gallery is located at 35 Shabazi St., Neve Tzedek, Tel Aviv.



Related Tags
Tel Aviv
artist
art
Exhibition
MUST MORE:
MUST

Batsheva Dance Company to bring back 'Anafaza 2023'

Anafaza 2023 adheres to the same format, including some iconic sections from older works such as Echad Mi Yodea as well as excerpts from more recent works such as Yag.  14/09/2023 2:24 AM
MUST

Artist Avner Levinson opens a new exhibition in Tel Aviv

Avner Levinson’s clay sculptures do not fawn, they do not try to be “beautiful.” They attempt to capture an elusive truth, with integrity and honesty.  14/09/2023 2:23 AM
MUST

Arab music ensemble to perform at Israeli Music Festival

Tthe fact that Arabic music finds itself slotted into the Israeli Music Festival lineup is a mark of how far things have progressed. 13/09/2023 1:35 AM
MUST

Death of the Dead Sea: experience the arts in Israel this month

Catch up on what's going on with the art scene in Israel this month. 12/09/2023 3:58 AM
MUST

Acco Festival of Alternative Israeli Theatre returns to Old Acre

The festival takes over the old city of Acre, presenting about 40 street shows and special events that are free and will take place every evening from 6 p.m. in the alleyways of Acre. 09/09/2023 6:06 PM
MUST

Jerusalem highlights September 8-14

What's new to do in Israel's capital? 09/09/2023 3:09 AM
MUST

Jerusalem's 3rd annual Gag Eden Festival aims to spread green roof word

The title is a play on Gan Eden, “Garden of Eden,” and translates as “Roof of Eden.” Not a bad utopian image to aim for. 09/09/2023 3:06 AM
MUST

Tel Aviv Piano Festival to feature Israel’s best musicians

The festival is from October 24 to 30, and performances will take place at the Tel Aviv Museum of Art’s various venues. 07/09/2023 1:31 AM
MUST

Art festival to kick off in Tel Aviv

Art is about creation, about stepping outside one’s comfort zone, going with the inner flow, and fashioning something new, unique, and unprecedented. 06/09/2023 3:41 AM
MUST

Annual Jerusalem International Chamber Music Festival opens this week

This year’s program is dedicated to composers who, throughout history, emigrated, or traveled between cultures, speaking the universal language of music.  04/09/2023 1:32 AM
MUST

New Hamifall art exhibit explores relationship dynamics

The current display takes in three offerings – one tandem affair, a solo effort, and an installation. 02/09/2023 7:34 PM
MUST

26th Israel Music Festival offers excellent free concerts all over

The festival will host dozens of concerts and performances, presenting iconic works by masters from the early years alongside premiers of contemporary works. 02/09/2023 7:33 PM
MUST

Jerusalem highlights September 1-7

What's new to do in Israel's capital? 01/09/2023 12:49 PM
MUST

Afrobeats singer Rema to play in Israel for first time

The Nigerian artist will hit the stage with 15 other singers, rappers, and dancers for a one-time live performance that is being billed as more of a big dance party. 31/08/2023 2:40 AM
Saxophone
MUST

Red Sea Jazz Festival returns to Israel for the 37th time

The 37th rollout proffers the usual programmatic hybrid of local bands and big names from abroad, and there is a fitting tribute to Dubi Lenz, who passed away earlier this year. 31/08/2023 2:40 AM
MUST

Bowl Hashanah: A musical Rosh Hashanah experience in New York

Bowl Hashanah: Think of it as a musical Rosh Hashanah gathering with musical friends you would even pay to see on a night out. 30/08/2023 1:55 AM
MUST

Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater to return to Israel

The Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater will return to Israel with two programs that illustrate the company’s connection with the past and its commitment to evolving into the future.  30/08/2023 1:54 AM
MUST

‘A Beaded Journey’: Ilana Joselowitz’s art goes on display in Ra’anana

A veteran of the fashion industry, Ilana Joselowitz has become a respected and well-known bead artist in Israel and abroad. 26/08/2023 7:17 PM
MUST

Art exhibit shows IDF soldiers' realities

The exhibition’s name translates as “self-sacrifice,” although the artist calls it “On the Line.” It shows the difficult reality of IDF service. 26/08/2023 4:02 PM
MUST

Jerusalem exhibit remembers Holocaust victims

The paintings that I completed are only of people whose photographs we have. Regretfully, there are even more relatives who perished on whom we have no information at all. 26/08/2023 4:00 PM
MUST

Israeli Holocaust survivor, Polish painter team up for new exhibit

“Life, After All,” at the former Plock synagogue venue, which forms part of the Mazovian Museum, is the result of the efforts of a number of Wojciech Ciesniewski’s like-minded pals. 26/08/2023 3:59 PM
MUST

Austrian composer Schubert gets salute at Jerusalem Chamber Music fest

This year’s theme is migrant composers, which, it must be said, offered festival founder Elena Bashkirova – a celebrated pianist – plenty of room for programmatic maneuver. 26/08/2023 10:37 AM
MUST

Jerusalem highlights August 25 – 31

What's new to do in Israel's capital? 25/08/2023 12:32 PM
MUST

'The Lake': Russian dissident play banned by Putin gets shown in Israel - review

If the purpose of theater is, as Shakespeare suggested, to show “the very age and body of the time his form and pressure,” theatergoers here are fortunate to breathe the air of a still-free society. 23/08/2023 1:39 AM
MUST

Imagine Dragons to fire up in Israel debut

Despite calls to not perform in Israel by the BDS movement, Imagine Dragons is set to go ahead with their Israel debut. 23/08/2023 1:35 AM
MUST

'We Will Rock You': West End musical hit to make Israel debut

We Will Rock You, the Queen musical, may be short on plot, but its 24 songs from the classic British rock band still makes an electrifying experience. 23/08/2023 12:58 AM
MUST

'Paradise South': Play on disadvantaged Israelis gets new life - review

Hillel Mittelpunkt’s 1996 play Paradise South depicts the have-nots of Israeli life with sympathy and respect. 22/08/2023 4:22 AM
MUST

Theater festival explores South African theater, Zionist secrets

Named “The Sub-Standard Festival,” the roughly one-month-long series of performances celebrates independent theater-makers. 21/08/2023 1:09 AM
MUST

Tributes and laughs at 2nd Israeli Comedy Festival

The extensive agenda comprises over 60 events that feed off the multi-stratified Israeli comedic heritage, and there are a lot of up-and-coming entertainers on the roster.  19/08/2023 4:22 PM
MUST

Jerusalem highlights August 18-24

What's new to do in Israel's capital? 18/08/2023 1:46 PM
MUST

Top Israeli artists to appear at Ramat Gan’s Agam Live concert series

Among the noteworthy concerts will be Berry Sakharof, Idan Amedi, Noa Kirel, Hanan Ben Ari, and Eviatar Banai, who will host Dudu Tassa. 17/08/2023 2:24 AM
MUST

Tel Aviv Port’s Festival of Lights extended for another week

Among the beautiful exhibits are giant pandas, an enormous octopus, a coral arch-tunnel, a fantastic dragon, a family of lions, a mighty turtle, a giant spider, a flock of flamingos, and more. 17/08/2023 2:20 AM
MUST

Malian duo Amadou and Mariam to perform in Tel Aviv

Their album Welcome to Mali (2008) was nominated for a Grammy Award for Best Contemporary World Music Album. 16/08/2023 1:16 AM
MUST

David Alfandary debuts first album in Mitzpe Ramon

The wind instrument player is finally releasing his debut record, Spring, at the not-so-tender age of 56, at the Internal Compass Summer Jazz Festival which takes place at Mitzpe Ramon August 23-26. 15/08/2023 5:30 AM
MUST

US saxophonist Tivon Pennicott to give master class at Rimon school

The saxman has appeared on many of the world’s leading stages, including the Royal Albert Hall, Berliner Philharmonie, and Carnegie Hall. 15/08/2023 5:29 AM
MUST

Israel's Arad Festival turns 40 with 5-day music party

Marina Glazer has been involved in the festival, in a variety of guises, for around 20 years, including 15 as artistic director. She bows out when the lights go out on this year’s final show. 14/08/2023 4:43 AM
MUST

'Restoring memory': Israeli artist's journey is shown in Tel Aviv

Ira Eduardovna, born in Tashkent, Uzbekistan (then part of the former Soviet Union), is an accomplished Israeli artist who has won numerous awards and held exhibitions in the US, Israel, and Europe. 12/08/2023 4:04 PM
MUST

Celebrated illustrator shows off her art in new Jerusalem exhibit

Internationally renowned illustrator-writer Einat Tsarfati’s new Jerusalem exhibition makes waves. 11/08/2023 9:14 PM
MUST

Bezalel industrial design students show off innovation

Students at Jerusalem's Bezalel Academy of Art and Design's graduate exhibit show off their innovative final projects. 11/08/2023 9:14 PM
MUST

A false sense of security - Israel Festival review

Minefield has been doing the rounds of the global cultural circuit for around seven years now with, it seems, great success. 11/08/2023 9:13 PM
MUST

Jerusalem highlights August 11-17

What's new to do in Israel's capital? 11/08/2023 12:39 PM
MUST

Marvel Studios launches Avengers exhibition in Dizengoff Center

In honor of 60 years of The Avengers, a new exhibit in Dizengoff Center features costumes, quizzes, and more dedicated to Marvel superheroes. 10/08/2023 2:24 AM
MUST

Burning Spear keeps the reggae fire going in 2 Israel shows

Burning Spear's shows in Israel – the first time he’s performing in Israel in 30 years – will take place on August 14 at the Barby Club in Tel Aviv and the following night in Meggido. 09/08/2023 2:06 AM
MUST

August 2023 art roundup: Hulda Forest sings and Shimon Avni honored

A monthly glance at art exhibits, events, and news from across Israel. 08/08/2023 1:15 AM
MUST

Christina Aguilera to bring her sexy sass to her Israel debut

Aguilera has always been a favorite in Israel, with listeners of the pop station Galgalatz selecting “Beautiful” as one of the best song of the 2000s. 08/08/2023 1:13 AM
MUST

Puppet Festival returns to Jerusalem's Train Theater for the 32nd time

This year's Puppet Festival flexes the disciplinary borders. Moran Duvshani: "Contemporary puppet theater hardly has any puppets." 05/08/2023 10:36 PM
MUST

Free Shakespeare theater returns to Jerusalem with 'Julius Caesar'

Theater in the Rough reinvents the classic Shakespeare play 'Julius Caesar' with a new musical element. 05/08/2023 10:35 PM
MUST

Tower of David immerses visitors in Jerusalem architecture via tech

The “Streets Games” exhibit aims to educate visitors by encouraging them to explore some of the most recognizable architecture in Jerusalem and to digitally create new buildings of their own. 05/08/2023 10:35 PM
MUST

'Minefield': Israel Festival hosts Argentinian work on both sides of war

The work is on the current Israel Festival roster, with performances set for the Nissan Nativ Acting Studio auditorium on August 9, 10, and 11. 05/08/2023 2:38 PM
MUST

Israel Festival project promises rejuvenating grassroots connections

The project’s background bumf puts the philosophy into neat evocative parlance. “One man’s junk is everyone’s treasure,” whatever that treasure may be. 05/08/2023 2:34 PM
MUST

Tour Israel: Visit the Negev's Desert Nights Music Festival

The Desert Nights Music Festival will take place in five locations around the Negev, each one with its own unique character. Below, you will find a short list of some of the most exciting events. 04/08/2023 8:48 PM
MUST

See Israel like never before at the Gilboa hot-air balloon festival

Every year, about 15 hot-air balloon pilots come to Israel from all around the world to fly their hot-air balloons together. 04/08/2023 8:44 PM
MUST

Jerusalem highlights August 4-10

What's new to do in Israel's capital? 04/08/2023 12:46 PM
MUST

The 'Jewish indie rave' music festival returns to Gush Etzion

A third-generation Gush Etzion family brings eclectic, ethnic sounds to the Aharit Hayamim Festival. 29/07/2023 4:53 PM
MUST

Israel Festival's Art/Battle uses martial arts for peace

The secret and beauty of such exercises as tai chi, el halev, or krav maga is the fact that they use military language to effect a peaceful resolution. 29/07/2023 12:26 AM
MUST

2023 Israel Festival features creative, thought-provoking art

The festival is set to run August 1-11 at three locations around the capital – Independence Park, the Jerusalem Theatre, and the Jerusalem Arts Campus. 29/07/2023 12:26 AM
MUST

Jerusalem highlights July 28-August 3

What's new to do in Israel's capital? 28/07/2023 1:52 PM
MUST

Israel's PianoFestArad returns to the Negev

Over the eight days down south the public can get all sorts of angles on the classical music domain, by attending recitals, lectures, workshops, master classes, and concerts. 25/07/2023 3:17 AM
MUST

Chinese artists bring their work to Tel Aviv

Nassima Landau Art Foundation crosses frontiers with contemporary art. 23/07/2023 4:05 AM
MUST

Visually stunning 'Mozart’s Requiem' takes to the stage in Tel Aviv

The performance is a visually stunning creative tour de force. One hopes that the exciting visual dimension – rare for Requiem – appeals to a younger generation of curious music lovers. 23/07/2023 4:02 AM
MUST

Jerusalem Museum of Islamic Art explores history of Arab cuisine

As the Islamic Empire spread across the Middle East and North Africa, and into Spain, the incoming culture began to make inroads on local lifestyles. 22/07/2023 5:32 PM
MUST

Jerusalem art exhibit shows themes of love, relationships

A Musrara arts graduate digs into the romantic and corporeal side of life. 22/07/2023 5:27 PM
MUST

Jerusalem highlights: July 21-27

What's new to do in Israel's capital? 21/07/2023 12:44 PM
MUST

‘Madame Butterfly’ to grace Tel Aviv in free performance

The cast includes notable performers from the Israeli Opera and will feature a captivating ensemble of dancers, with the Israeli Opera Choir accompanied by the Rishon Lezion Symphony Orchestra. 17/07/2023 2:03 AM
MUST

In 'I, Shakespeare,' Dori Engel solves the Bard of Avon's riddles

Dori Engel: “Shakespeare is the best-known person about whom very little is known.” 17/07/2023 2:00 AM
MUST

Gala dinner held for Chabad of Baka ahead of new construction

Donors within the community and from abroad have helped raise over $1.6 million thus far, enough to begin building the beautiful structure. The total estimated cost of the building is $2.6m. 14/07/2023 3:49 PM
MUST

New art attractions in Israel

Come experience some of Israel's greatest new art exhibitions and exhibits. 14/07/2023 3:48 PM
MUST

Jerusalem’s food truck fest: A gastronomic delight on wheels

Through August 28, from Tuesday to Thursday each week (6-11 p.m.), trucks will be lined up in Gei Ben Hinom Valley Park under the Cinematheque, outside the Old City.  14/07/2023 3:48 PM
MUST

Brews, laid-back vibes at Israel's 2023 Tekoa Beer Festival

At the Tekoa Beer Festival, local brewers share their hobby with thousands as top rocker Berry Sakharof performs. 14/07/2023 3:48 PM
MUST

Jerusalem highlights July 14-20

What's new to do in Israel's capital? 14/07/2023 12:59 PM
MUST

Hutzot Hayotzer arts & crafts festival returns to Jerusalem

As this is only the festival’s second year since the COVID pandemic, there’s a notable resurgence in artisans and patrons eager to participate in the festival. 08/07/2023 4:54 PM
MUST

Israeli fans brace themselves for Taylor Swift’s international tour

The international leg of the Eras tour will see stops in South America as well as the United Kingdom, France, Sweden, Portugal, Spain, Singapore, Ireland, and more.  07/07/2023 11:39 PM
MUST

The Offspring: US punk rock legends to make Israel debut

The bad times will undoubtedly be overshadowed by the good times that will unfold in Tel Aviv next week when The Offspring make their much-overdue Israel debut. 07/07/2023 11:38 PM
MUST

The Black Keys to hit all the right notes in Israel debut

The raucous rock duo The Black Keys end the tour with their arrival in Israel for the first time to headline a show at LivePark in Rishon Lezion. 07/07/2023 11:37 PM
MUST

Jerusalem highlights July 7-13

What's new to do in Israel's capital? 07/07/2023 12:53 PM
MUST

Tel Aviv summer opera program returns

The selected operas include Mozart’s Cosi Fan Tutte, Gounod’s Romeo et Juliette, and Britten’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream, showcasing a diverse range of musical styles and theatrical excellence.  05/07/2023 3:51 AM
MUST

SHEKEL ensemble to perform in Jerusalem

“SHEKEL is all about inclusion, and we feel strongly that true inclusion can only occur where there is cultural inclusion,” said SHEKEL chair, Clara Feldman. 05/07/2023 3:33 AM
MUST

Israel Philharmonic Orchestra closes its season with 2 last series

The first series features Yefim Bronfman, and the second features Israeli composer Betty Olivero. 04/07/2023 1:06 AM
MUST

Running up the wall at Petah Tikva Museum of Art

Gary Goldstein’s visual elixir of comic-book violence and heroism plus Jewish sensitivity. 03/07/2023 5:06 AM
MUST

Morrissey’s misery is our ecstasy: Rock legend returns to Israel

Both Israel shows will likely be filled because who knows how many more times, if at all, the always-threatening-to-retire singer will continue to tour. 01/07/2023 6:39 PM
MUST

Israeli photographer Doron Adar reflects on life in new exhibit

Existential issues abound in Deconstructing Agripas. There is a lot of summation about the exhibition, which runs through to July 8. 01/07/2023 6:39 PM
MUST

The Melvins bring uncompromising grunge to Tel Aviv, Israel

The Melvins and Nirvana were two sides of the same coin – the former a sludgier metal sound and the latter a punky, pop sound. The former are now making their Holy Land debut. 01/07/2023 6:38 PM
MUST

Jerusalem highlights June 30-July 6

What's new to do in Israel's capital? 30/06/2023 1:02 PM
MUST

'A Series of Public Apologies': Hilarious examination of education - review

Translated by Noam Frank, the production offers a rapid succession of styles and gestures that are intensely funny and, at times, thought-provoking. 28/06/2023 4:56 AM
MUST

2023 Israel Festival focuses on the Jewish state's somber reality

The ongoing political unrest throughout the country infuses the program of the 2023 Israel Festival, taking place August 1-11. 28/06/2023 4:51 AM
MUST

Il Trovatore: Israeli Opera shows depths of human anguish during wartime - review

The sad lives of the Romani, who lack even chairs to be able to use their legs with which to fend off spirits are examined in the Israeli Opera’s brilliant performance. 26/06/2023 4:09 AM
MUST

Mali's Boubacar Traoré to perform at Jerusalem Jazz Festival

"The basis of this music is really with our African roots. For me, the blues never left Africa to the US." Check out Boubacar Traoré at the Israel Museum for the Jerusalem Jazz Festival. 26/06/2023 4:08 AM
MUST

Jerusalem Baroque Orchestra moves from Baroque to Classic

Meniker says he was looking to give the audiences oxymoronic value for money when he got down to piecing the program together.  24/06/2023 6:53 PM
MUST

Classic Yiddish tale 'Wandering Stars' gets Jerusalem musical adaptation

It has taken more than a century for the Wandering Stars to make it into bona-fide theatrical form, but the Jerusalem-based Encore Educational Theatre Company is doing just that. 24/06/2023 6:52 PM
MUST

Disturbed descends on Israel once again

Disturbed's outspoken front man David Draiman sees the band's upcoming performance in Israel as a sort of homecoming. 23/06/2023 4:05 PM
MUST

Jerusalem highlights June 23-29

What's new to do in Israel's capital? 23/06/2023 1:05 PM
MUST

The NDT2 dance troupe returns to Israel

Next month, both Zelner and the fruit of one of his projects abroad will make their way to Israel as a part of Nederlands Dance Theater 2’s visit to the Herzliya Performing Arts Center. 22/06/2023 2:35 AM
MUST

Ashdodance, the annual dance and music festival

This year’s program includes concerts, original productions, and performances by leading folk dance troupes from around the country. 22/06/2023 2:34 AM
MUST

RetroAct - a young band looking retro

With a new album in the works, an assortment of shows planned and a more official tour slated for later this year, RetroAct’s trajectory is heading skywards. 18/06/2023 2:21 AM
MUST

The last Yiddish artist: Work of Anatoly Kaplan on display in Jerusalem

Who was Anatoly Kaplan and why has he been honored with this retrospective in a city he would never get to visit?  17/06/2023 5:57 PM
MUST

Epilogue: Saying goodbye to Israel National Library current home

The events marking the Givat Ram campus building’s retirement from its current capacity include the Epilogue program of shows, vignettes, lectures and tours set for June 21. 17/06/2023 3:53 PM
MUST

Jerusalem Design Week 2023 focuses on facts

This year’s Jerusalem Design Week checks out the facts on the ground. 16/06/2023 7:56 PM
MUST

Israeli university art exhibits explore links between mind, senses

Two new exhibitions at the Tel Aviv University gallery explore connections between the cerebral and the sensorial. 16/06/2023 7:54 PM
MUST

Jerusalem highlights June 16-22

What's new to do in Israel's capital? 16/06/2023 12:41 PM
MUST

Rony Ish-Ran returns with the popular liturgical series Bakashot

Ish-Ran says the current series is partly designed to enlighten us about the various strains of piyutim (liturgical poems) that were once commonly recited across the Jewish world. 14/06/2023 4:01 AM
Load more