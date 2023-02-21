Move like Miley Cyrus: How to do the workout from the 'Flowers' video

Honestly, Miley Cyrus's recent song "Flowers" earned all the hype it generated, mostly because of all the creative and not-so-hidden jabs at her ex, Liam Hemsworth, who had a high-profile affair behind her back.

The song quickly became an anthem for bachelors and bachelorettes the world over who are fine with being alone and taking care of themselves without waiting for someone else to do it for them.

It's true that the self-care Cyrus shows in the video is expressed by swimming in a private pool and dancing in minimal clothing in a mansion. But take a closer look and you'll also find some pretty effective fitness techniques you should adopt for your own exercise routine.

1. Battle Ropes Unilateral Waves

In the song's second stanza, after Miley finishes her swim, she frees herself to raise her heart rate and get in the zone.

But as she does this, viewers can spot her picking up two ropes and moving them in a wave-like motion. This is actually a well-known Crossfit exercise, allowing you to strengthen the muscles in your arms, core and legs.

To do it right, you'll need a set of Battle Ropes, squat down while holding one rope in each hand and then swing them up and down for as long as you can.

2. Crawling pushups

This particular exercise is a bit more complicated and interesting.

First, you'll need to get a resistance band tied to a pole that will hold your upper body. Then you need to start with what is basically the IDF punishment known as "second position," where the weight of the body rests on the palms of your hands and the tips of your toes.

After assuming the position, you crawl forward, first raising the right leg in the air as the knee comes close to the elbow. After that, do the same with the left, then lower the body to a squat and then repeat.

3. Glute Bridge

If the last one seemed too difficult, or if you don't want to buy resistance bands and Battle Ropes to train like Miley Cyrus, here's a simpler one.

Start by lying down and slowly raising your pelvis until your body achieves the "bridge" position. After that, lower your pelvis back to the floor and then raise it back up again as much as you want.

And if you really want to do it like Miley Cyrus, try rotating your pelvis and singing while doing it.

4. Back Step Crunch

This is an excellent exercise to strengthen the abdominal muscles and the core, and the only thing you need is your own motivation.

Do this exercise while standing and swinging the leg up so the knee touches the shoulder, then do the same with the other leg.

In the video, Cyrus can be seen doing it for a second and a half, but in real life, a few sets of eight to 10 repetitions will achieve the right effect.

5. Burpees

If you served in the IDF, this may bring up some traumatic memories from scary punishments, but that's just an Israeli and far less sexy version of a famous and trendy exercise shown in the video.

You start out in the "second position" the palms and feet hoisting the body in the air. After that, you jump to a standing position and swing your arms back to your sides. Doing this 10 times will be enough to raise your heart rate and get the blood pumping to your muscles.

6. The tabletop pose with one leg and arm extension

Once finished with the ropes, bands and the rest of the exercises, Miley Cyrus finished the sporty section of the video with a yoga exercise that helps stretch the spine and strengthen the muscles in the back and core.

Start with your body resting on your hands and knees. Then stretch the right hand forward and the left leg back. Then do the same with the opposite arms and legs. Repeat as many times as you can.

If you managed to make it through all of these exercises, it wouldn't hurt to take a little more inspiration from Miley Cyrus and dance to the song – even if you aren't blessed with her vocal abilities or the world's best trainers and choreographers.

It might not become a viral video, but it could be exactly what you need to give yourself a small but significant boost to your own self-love.