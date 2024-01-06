Jerusalem highlights January 5-11

Editor’s note: Due to the current security situation, events listed below may be postponed or canceled. Check before booking, and stay safe.

FRIDAY, JANUARY 5

Attend a noon Youth at the Centre Concert with the piano duo of Alon Petrilin and Vitali Starikov at the Jerusalem Music Centre. The program includes works by Mozart, Brahms, and Rachmaninoff, as well as Witold Lutosławski’s Variations on a Theme by Paganini for Two Pianos. Free admission. Tickets must be pre-booked. 3 Yemin Moshe St. Call (02) 6234347.

SATURDAY, JANUARY 6

Watch The Met – Live in HD production of Verdi’s Nabucco at the Jerusalem Cinematheque. The opera depicts the fate of the Jewish people after the Land of Israel is conquered by Nebuchadnezzar II, or Nabucco in Italian. This is the monarch who lends his name to the opera.

The work explores the exile of the Jews from Jerusalem to Babylon and their eventual return. Baritone George Gagnidze plays Nabucco here; bass Dmitry Belosselskiy takes on the role of the Jewish priest Zaccaria; and soprano Liudmyla Monastyrska performs as Abigaille. Believed to be the king’s daughter, Abigaille, learns some surprising new things in this opera.

This is a chance to enjoy some of Verdi’s best-known works, among them “Chorus of the Hebrew Slaves.” NIS 170 per ticket, 7:55 p.m. performance. Italian with English subtitles. 11 Hebron Rd. Call (02) 565-4333 to book.

SUNDAY, JANUARY 7

Attend a Hebrew lecture by film critic Ron Fogel titled “Culinary Cinema” at 11 a.m., followed by a screening of the 2021 British film Boiling Point at 11:45 a.m. THE MIKRO Theater group in ‘Dumb Like Hamlet’ (credit: ALEX HANIN)

Shot at a real restaurant, the film won several awards, among them the Outstanding British Film award and the Best Actor in a Leading Role award (Stephen Graham as chef Andy Jones). Refreshments will be served at 10:30 a.m. NIS 50 to NIS 70 per ticket. Call (02) 560-5755 to book. 20 Marcus St.

MONDAY, JANUARY 8

Attend an online screening of Torn at 8 p.m., followed by a 9:30 p.m. virtual discussion with director Tzvika Kertzner. The 2011 documentary follows Romuald Jakub Weksler-Waszkinel. Left as a baby with a Polish family in 1943 by Jewish parents who did not survive the Holocaust, Romuald grew up to become a Catholic priest.

When he was 35, his Polish stepmother told him his true origin. He decided to move to Israel and examine if his unique identity, a person who is fully Jewish and fully Catholic, could be accepted.

Polish with Hebrew titles, followed by a Hebrew discussion with the director. Participation is on a pay-what-you-may basis. Sign up at www.yonatannir.com/karua.

TUESDAY, JANUARY 9

Meet curator Rami Tareef at the Israel Museum Jerusalem and learn about the Design in Arabic exhibition at 6 p.m. The tour is in Hebrew; cost is included with the entry ticket to the museum. Meet at the information desk before the designated time. The exhibition includes works by Sophie Abu Shakrah, Shady Francis Majlaton, Samah Batheesh, Hazar Grably, and Gadeer Slayeh. 11 Ruppin Blvd. NIS 54 per ticket.

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 10

Attend Intimate Symphonic with the Jerusalem Symphony Orchestra under the baton of conductor Ivan Velikanov. Pianist Vag Papian will perform works like “Death and the Maiden” by Schubert; “Rhapsody in Blue” by Gershwin; and “Dances of Galanta” by Kodaly. At 7:30 p.m. at the Henry Crown Symphony Hall, Jerusalem Theatre. Two hours long. NIS 105 to NIS 120 per ticket. 5 Chopin St. Call (02) 561-1498 to book.

THURSDAY, JANUARY 11

Rubén Gallego, who overcame disability, was brought up in a Soviet orphanage. He won the Russian Booker Prize for his book White on Black: A Boy’s Story. His personal history has been adapted to the theater in a brilliant production directed by Efim Rinenberg, who also performs alongside the Mikro theater group.

The performance, Dumb Like Hamlet, is in Hebrew with Russian and Hebrew subtitles. At 8 p.m. at the Jerusalem Theatre (20 Marcus St.). NIS 70 to NIS 140 per ticket. For details, call (02) 560-5755.

