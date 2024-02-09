Jerusalem highlights February 9-15

Editor’s note: Due to the current security situation, events listed below may be postponed or canceled. Check before booking, and stay safe.

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 9

Attend a poetry reading event and tour the exhibition “With the Sound of Falling Branches” by Nadia Adina Rose. The poetesses included are Bat-Sheva Dori-Carlier, Maayan Shternfeld, and Noa Shakargy. Curated by Tamar Gispan-Greenberg. The 11 a.m. event is free of charge. Teddy Stadium (Gate 22). Hebrew only. Reserve by calling (02) 546-8892.

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 10

Watch The Marzipan Fairy, a children-oriented performance at the Train Theater in Liberty Bell Park. Shown more than a thousand times, this crowd-pleasing performance for children ages three years and up now has a new cast. A witch is seeking a friend, and a dwarf is looking for sweets. Will they be able to overcome their fears? Hebrew only. 11 a.m. NIS 45 per ticket. Book via (02) 561-8514.

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 11

Attend the national premiere of Avner Dorman’s Dialogues of Love, performed under the baton of Yoel Levi at the Jerusalem Theater. Dorman will be present at 7 p.m. to discuss the work, which was inspired by the 1502 philosophical work Dialoghi d’amore by Leo the Hebrew (Judah Leon Abrabanel).

The original work consists of three dialogues between Philo and Sophia about the true nature of love, desire, and God. It was such a massive long-lasting hit in its time that one century later, Cervantes spoke about it in his forward to Don Quixote.

Sung by Zviad Michilashvili, who performs for the first time with the Israel Philharmonic Orchestra, Dorman’s adaptation includes biblical verses and an accordion. The work follows Beethoven’s Emperor concerto, played by pianist Yoav Levanon. 90 minutes with one intermission. 8 p.m. Jerusalem Theater, 20 Marcus St. NIS 260 to NIS 485 per ticket. Call *3766 to book. Jerusalem Cinematheque unveils renovated auditorium (credit: Courtesy)

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 12

Watch The Stranger, the 1946 black-and-white classic film by director Orson Welles about how a Nazi war criminal (Welles as Franz Kindler) is hiding in Connecticut and is unmasked by Inspector Wilson (Edward G. Robinson). The film is noted for depicting scenes from actual Nazi death camps and openly discussing Nazi war crimes in a film noir format. The screening at the Jerusalem Cinematheque is part of a larger tribute to the great US director. 4 p.m. NIS 20 per ticket. 11 Hebron Road. Call (02) 565-4333 to book.

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 13

Attend a special Love Concert for Valentine’s Day offered by the Lyric Opera Jerusalem. The program begins with Lehár’s The Merry Widow, a light operetta about finding the right husband for a single woman so that her wealth stays within the community. The program then moves on to La Périchole by Offenbach, an opera bouffe about two lovers too poor to purchase a marriage license. This is followed by songs from American hits like My Fair Lady (Frederick Loewe) and West Side Story (Leonard Bernstein) before concluding with Die Fledermaus (The Bat) by Strauss. 7:30 p.m. At the Nahon Museum of Italian Jewish Art, 25 Hillel St. NIS 160 for two persons. NIS 85 for one. Call (02) 580-1145 to book.

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 14

Join a lecture at Beit Ha’am, 11 Bezalel St., about new trends in interior design by Shelli Gan-El. 11 a.m. 90 minutes. Hebrew only. NIS 20. Call Yona Mor at (02) 545-6850 for more info.

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 15

Attend a gallery discussion with Zvi Tolkovsky, one of the foremost artists in the country today. He will discuss his artist book included in the group exhibition “Through Paper and Beyond It.” The exhibition, curated by Loti Gombosh, includes works by artists such as Yemima Ergas Vroman and Oded Zaidel. 6 p.m. Agripas 12 Gallery. On display until Saturday, March 2. Free. Hebrew only.

