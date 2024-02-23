Jerusalem highlights February 23-29

Editor’s note: Due to the current security situation, events listed below may be postponed or canceled. Check before booking, and stay safe.

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 23

Music lovers with a passion for films (or cinephiles with a passion for music) will relish Ennio, directed by Guiseppe Tornatore. Screened at the Jerusalem Cinematheque at 4 p.m., this film is an insightful exploration of the life and work of Italian film composer Ennio Morricone. Seventy filmmakers were interviewed for the film, from Clint Eastwood to Bernardo Bertolucci, making it a multifaceted gem. Note the importance of Morricone in the making of the 1966 Western The Good, the Bad and the Ugly, which cemented the iconic figure of Eastwood as the unnamed gunslinger. NIS 41 per ticket. 11 Hebron Rd. Call 565-4333 to book.

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 24

Readers who are fluent in Arabic might enjoy attending the Palestinian Theatre for a performance of The Last Night of al-Hallaj. Based on the life of eighth-century Sufi saint Mansour al-Hallaj, the performance depicts his last night in prison before his beheading for heresy.

His sayings were collected in Akhbar al-Hallaj. His last words were “Those who do not believe in it are impatient for it, but those who believe are fearful of it and know that it is the truth” (Quran 42:18 Surah Ash-Shuraa). Directed and written by Tariq Al-Sayed, the performance explores the clash between living faith and religious tradition. Arabic only. NIS 40 per ticket. Abu Obeida Street. Call 628-0957 to book.

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 25

Watch the play Surprisingly Lively (Haya Lehafli) by Ayala Dangour. The one-woman show, written and performed by Dangour, explores her relationship with her mother, Rachel. Rachel Dangour was an award-winning puppeteer with a long career at Jerusalem’s HaKaron Theater.

Facing cancer, Rachel and her daughter dealt with a stream of well-meaning but unnerving suggestions, such as trying a seaweed diet as a possible cure for a terminal illness. Hebrew only. NIS 75 per ticket. 18 Mesilat Yesharim St. Call 654-3001 to book. Jerusalem Cinematheque unveils renovated auditorium (credit: Courtesy)

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 26

Attend a special event with author Sami Bardugo at the National Library as he guides participants through a reading of S. Yizhar’s 1958 novel Days of Ziklag. Lauded as an important work of Hebrew literature, the novel takes a deep look into the 1948 War of Independence through the eyes of IDF soldiers stationed in the Negev.

The 7 p.m. Hebrew-only event is offered as part of a larger series that invites the public to dare read august, possibly hoary, works that are often lauded but seldom opened. Noted men of letters share why these works are so wonderful. NIS 40 per ticket. 1 Kaplan St. Call 074-733-6170 for more.

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 27

Embark on a captivating tour at the Israel Museum with Nachliel Selavan, aka “The Museum Guy.” Delve into the intriguing history of currency with “The Third Side of the Coin” tour offered for Purim. It focuses on the Persian period and new archaeological discoveries made here.

Explore other Jewish holidays with the “Winter’s Tale” tour at the Bible Lands Museum, with its focus on the 10th of Tevet. Special attention is given to Hanukkah and Purim. These special dates have relevance that some claim goes beyond other holidays.

Appropriate for adults and teenagers. A 10% discount is available on any tour with the coupon PURIMvirtual10. Roughly two hours long. Offered in English. Prices range from NIS 60 to NIS 100. Museum admission with a discount is included in the ticket price. The full schedule can be viewed at www.museumtours.co.il/publictours. Contact Nachliel Selavan at 054-452-0209 or nachliel@museumtours.co.il.

✱ Attend Henry Purcell’s English-language Baroque opera Dido and Aeneas, performed by the Cecilia ensemble and the Barrocade musicians at the Jerusalem Music Center. Based on Virgil’s Aeneid, the plot deals with the tragic love story of Aeneas and Dido, Queen of Carthage. The opera includes one of the most powerful and famous arias, “When I Am Laid in Earth.” Known as “Dido’s Lament,” it is often used in theater and films to add a layer of sorrow to a scene.

Readers with young children who enjoy video games might point out to their offspring that this aria was used in the animation adaptation of Castlevania: Nocturne, where it is sung by the fictional opera singer Edouard (voiced by Sydney James Harcourt). NIS 105 to 120 per ticket. 7 p.m. 3 Yemin Moshe St. Call (02) 623-4347 to book.

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 28

Visit Emunah Jerusalem’s Mini White Elephant Sale between 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Browse through English and Hebrew books, records, CDs, DVDs, scarfs, purses, hats, household items, and art. Judaica and jewelry are also offered. Emunah Building, 6 Arlozorov St. (between Ben-Maimon and Ramban streets). The venue can be reached via bus lines 17, 19, 97.

✱ Attend the Smadar Forever all-night cinema and art festival. Curated by the Snails (Shablolim) cinema group, the famous Jerusalem movie hall will host a five-hour celebration of experimental movies, DJs, fortune-telling, and performances. Organizers hope that the event will raise public awareness of the importance of the Smadar Cinema and prevent its closure. 7 p.m. to midnight. 4 Lloyd George St. NIS 40 per ticket. For details, visit eventbuzz.co.il/lp/event/smadarforever.

✱ Join the Na’amat Sophie Udin English-speaking club for a fascinating look at “The Brave Trail of the Crypto Jews.” Rifka Cook, professor of instruction emerita at Northwestern University, will discuss the historical context of the Crypto Jews in Europe, who were forced to convert to Christianity to survive, and why members of some present-day Latin American communities feel that they may be descendants of these Crypto Jews.

The meeting starts at 1 p.m. at the Meshanot Center, corner of Shalom Aleichem and Jabotinsky streets. The NIS 20 admission fee will go toward Na’amat Emergency Projects, as well as ongoing support for the organization’s Jerusalem daycare centers. Light refreshments will be offered. For more details, call Gila Shapiro at 052-870-8814.

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 29

Attend a performance of Mana by the Vertigo Dance Company at the Jerusalem Theatre. Created by Noa Wertheim and Rina Wertheim-Koren, with music by Ran Bagno, the dance explores Jewish mystical texts to depict how light was created. The hour-long performance has no intermission. 8:30 p.m. NIS 126 to 180 per ticket. 20 Marcus St. Call (02) 560-5755 to book.

