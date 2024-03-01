Jerusalem highlights March 1-7

Editor’s note: Due to the current security situation, events listed below may be postponed or canceled. Check before booking, and stay safe.

FRIDAY, MARCH 1

Attend the “Fourth Bikkurim” exhibition at the New Gallery Artist’s Studios Teddy at 11 a.m. Curated by Nogah Davidson, the group exhibition includes works by young Jerusalem artists Alexandra Danzig; Shakom Hai; Cheli Jusewitz; Ilay Skutelsky; Iris Ahuva Pykovski; Avigail Zadik; and Omer Groswasser.

On display until Tuesday, April 30, at Teddy Stadium (Gate 22). Pykovski’s unique interest in the works of late Jewish painter Baruch Nachshon, who was a student of Shlomo Nernai, who studied under Paul Cézanne, connects her own works to a seldom explored current of Jewish mystical painters worthy of attention. Free admission.

SATURDAY, MARCH 2

Attend a concert by folk trio Tsuf/Zohar/Inbal at Mazkeka. Zohar Levi will offer a warm-up guitar performance with songs from her 2023 album Be Wary of the Abyss (Hizaher Mehatehom). 9 p.m. Hebrew event. 3 Shoshan St. Call (02) 582-2090 to book.

SUNDAY, MARCH 3

Attend a concert where maestro Zubin Mehta conducts the Israel Philharmonic Orchestra in a special two-hour performance in which renowned violinist Pinchas Zukerman will play Mozart’s The Marriage of Figaro overture, followed by Mozart’s Violin Concerto No. 5 and Bruckner’s Fourth Symphony. 8 p.m. at the Jerusalem Theatre, 20 Marcus St. NIS 260-NIS 485 per ticket. Roughly two hours, with one intermission. Call *3766 to book.

MONDAY, MARCH 4

Mystorin Theater explores innovative healing theater practices with Breathing. Twenty performers from various stage traditions – actors and dancers, musicians and artists – will offer healing sounds and shamanic-inspired group drama with which to meet head-on, and possibly heal from, the collective pain of the Oct. 7 Hamas attack on Israel.

Breathing will be presented at 6 p.m. at Social Space JLM, 161 Jaffa St. NIS 80 per ticket. Book by calling 052-862-4313. Hebrew only.

TUESDAY, MARCH 5

A special concert by the Jerusalem Symphony Orchestra will mark the 50th birthday of Israeli composer and conductor Gil Shohat. The rich program includes the overture to Mozart’s Don Giovanni; Uzi Hitman’s adaptation of Israeli hits such as “Adon Olam”; light tunes such as Gershwin’s “Summertime”; and a Hebrew version to “La Chanson des Vieux Amants” by Jacques Brel.

The evening will conclude with a performance of Shohat’s symphony The Cantata of Ecstasy. NIS 105-NIS 120 per ticket. Jerusalem Theatre, 20 Marcus St. Call 1-700-70-4000 to book.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 6

Watch the 2022 film The Lost King at the Jerusalem Cinematheque. Before the movie is screened, theater researcher Nira Moser will offer a brief Hebrew lecture on Richard III and his dark appeal.

Directed by Stephen Frears, the film is based on Philippa Langley (played by Sally Hawkins), who discovered the remains of the monarch in 2012 at Greyfriars, Leicester.

Harry Lloyd plays Richard III in a dual role as the historical king speaking with the protagonist, and as the role in Shakespeare’s play. The film, in English with Hebrew subtitles, will be shown at 6 p.m. NIS 70 per ticket. 11 Hebron Road. Call (02) 565-4333 to book.

THURSDAY, MARCH 7

The festive opening of two exhibitions explores the spirit of Jerusalem in art during the past century. The first exhibition, “Stone Spirit,” is curated by Tal Kobo, the Tower of David Museum’s chief curator; the second exhibition, “No Man’s Land,” is curated by Elad Yaron.

The works display a stunning historical scope, from late painter Avraham Ofek’s artwork to images of the Iranian Embassy in Jerusalem. This was a 2015 project of the Hamabol (The Flood) art collective, led mostly by Matan Pinkas. The 7:30 p.m. tour of “Stone Spirit” at the Tower of David is followed by the 8:30 p.m. opening of “No Man’s Land” at HaMiffal (3 Hama’aravim St.). Free admission.

