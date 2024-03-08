Jerusalem highlights March 8-14

Editor’s note: Due to the current security situation, events listed below may be postponed or canceled. Check before booking, and stay safe.

FRIDAY, MARCH 8

Watch the film Saltburn, directed by Emerald Fennell, a visually stunning Gothic tale about lower-class student Oliver Quick (Barry Keoghan), who is invited by the aristocratic Felix Catton (Jacob Elordi) to visit his family’s estate.

Screened at the Jerusalem Cinematheque, this is a black comedy for anyone a little bit Anglophile. 9 p.m. English with Hebrew titles. NIS 41 per ticket. 11 Hebron Rd. Call 565-4333 to book.

SATURDAY, MARCH 9

Enjoy an Irish night with The Bloomers at Nocturno and unwind with Star of the County Down, The Hare in the Corn, and The Three Scones of Boxty. 8:30 p.m. 7 Bezalel St. NIS 70 per ticket at presale/ NIS 80 at the box office. Call Amit at 054-771-7442 to book.

SUNDAY, MARCH 10

Meet Dr. Sarai Aharoni, from Ben-Gurion University of the Negev Gender Studies Program, and learn about the complexities of documenting sex crimes committed by Hamas against Israeli citizens via the prism of feminist-oriented archives. New National Library of Israel building in Jerusalem, exterior. (credit: Omri Amsalem)

The discussion will be held at the National Library at 2 p.m. Hebrew only. Admission is free upon preregistration. Offered as part of the “Meet the Scholar” series of lectures. Learn more via www.nli.org.il/he/visit/events/sarai-aharoni.

MONDAY, MARCH 11

Watch a new theater comedy, Between Holy and Holon, by playwright Daniel Lapin about the tension between religious and secular life – inside one person. Yehuda Weiss (Avi Kushnir) leads a double life, with one haredi family and one secular family. This double life becomes too much when his secular daughter brings home a haredi would-be partner.

This Beit Lessin Theatre Hebrew performance is presented with English titles. 8:30 p.m. Jerusalem Theatre, 20 Marcus St. NIS 110-NIS 220 per ticket. Call 560-6755 to book.

TUESDAY, MARCH 12

Watch Jeffrey Sweet’s 1983 play The Value of Names in an English-language production by director Aryeh Weisberg and Theatre Zion. Set in the 1980s, a young actress (Esther Eisenberg as Norma) seeks permission from her father, Benny Silverman (Yehoshua Looks), to change her name.

She wants a different name so she can work with a director, Leo Greshen (David Golinkin), who, decades ago, turned her father in to the House Committee on Un-American Activities.

Sweet’s often-produced play touches on the powerful themes of guilt, forgiveness, and what people are willing to do to get ahead. 7:30 p.m. at the Khan Theater. The last performance is set for Saturday, March 23, at 8:30 p.m. NIS 85 per ticket. 2 David Remez St. Call 630-3600 to book.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 13

Take in Touching the Dream, a documentary that follows four young girls – a Bedouin, a haredi, a kibbutznik, and a daughter of a single mother. Director Sasha Klein met these girls as grown women to see what happened to them and their respective dreams. Screened online at 8 p.m., the movie is followed by a digital discussion with Klein. This is a pay-what-you-may event. Register via: www.yonatannir.com/dream. Both the film and discussion are in Hebrew.

✱ Attend Cafe Oran, a distinctive concert offered by the Israeli Andalusian Orchestra, Cantor Shimon Sibony, and singer Gabriel Ohayon as they perform works by Jewish North African composers Salim Halali, Enrico Macias, Lili Boniche, and other legends. 8:30 p.m. Jerusalem Theatre, 20 Marcus St. NIS 149 per ticket. Call *5994 to book.

THURSDAY, MARCH 14

Enjoy a special concert as conductor Amos Talmon leads the Jerusalem Symphony Orchestra and baritone Mikhail Dyakov in an evening devoted to works such as Samson and Dalila (Bacchanale) by Saint-Saens; Mozart’s Concerto for Flute Harp and Orchestra K. 299; Liszt’s Hungarian Rhapsody No. 2; Gounod’s Faust (excerpts); and concluding with Jeruz by Aner Shapira.

Shapira saved at least seven people during the Supernova music festival massacre before he was murdered. Jeruz is one of his musical compositions and will be performed in his honor. NIS 105 to NIS 120. The two-hour concert will be at the Jerusalem Theatre, 20 Marcus St. Call 1-700-70-400 to book.

