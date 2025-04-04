Jerusalem highlights: April 4-10

Itai Szor as The Servant of Two Masters by Carlo Goldoni as directed by Ariel Wolf.

Editor’s note: Due to the ongoing security situation, events listed below may be postponed or canceled. Check before booking, and stay safe.

FRIDAY, APRIL 4

Watch Flow, a 2024 Latvian animated film about a black cat that attempts to survive a water-drenched world in which humanity is obsolete. Directed by Gints Zilbalodis, this is a rare film that appeals to both children and adults while exploring a terrifying theme like climate change in an approachable manner.

The Oscar-winning movie reportedly led to an increase of interest by families seeking to adopt black kittens.

4 p.m., one hour and 20 minutes long. Note: The film has no dialogue. NIS 43. Jerusalem Cinematheque, 11 Hebron Road. Call (02) 565-4333 to book.

SATURDAY, APRIL 5

Watch the play The Servant of Two Masters by Carlo Goldoni in Nisim Aloni’s brilliant translation, directed by Ariel Wolf, with Itai Szor in the lead role. Servant Truffaldino (Szor) decides to try his hand at doing two things at once, serving Beatrice (a woman disguised as a man) and Florindo, the man Beatrice secretly loves.

As this is a 1789 commedia dell’arte piece, the two lovers will eventually find each other, and many funny scenes will take place before the audience relishes the happy end.

After iconic actors Yaakov Bodo and Shmuel Vilozny assumed the role, now it is Szor’s opportunity.

9 p.m. NIS 220. Hebrew only. Khan Theater, 2 David Remez Street. Call (02) 630-3600 to book.

SUNDAY, APRIL 6

Watch The Things of Life (Les choses de la vie), a 1970 French-language film directed by Claude Sautet, starring Michel Piccoli and Romy Schneider.

In a series of flashbacks, the film explores the life of Pierre (Piccoli), an architect who suffers a fatal car crash. The film’s score was composed by Philippe Sarde.

8 p.m., Cinema by Sam Spiegel, 3 Menora Street. NIS 35. French with English subtitles. Visit cinema.jsfs.co.il for more information.

WHEN THE Road Reveals Itself (credit: Hadas Dochan)

MONDAY, APRIL 7

Visit When the Road Reveals to Me, the Spirit Is Already There, a group exhibition at Musrara – The Naggar Multidisciplinary School of Art and Society.

This is a homage to Schlomith Flaum, the first woman to publish a Hebrew travel book. Her 1935 work, A Traveling Daughter of Israel, describes, among other things, her interest in India and the poet Rabindranath Tagore, and her studies under Italian education pioneer Maria Montessori.

The exhibition includes works by Hadas Duchan and Inbal Hoffman, as well as poems by Sabinah Meseg, among the various artists and writers featured.

Canada House, 22 Shivtei Yisrael Street, fourth floor. Sunday to Thursday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Free.

TUESDAY, APRIL 8

Visit Bitrei Zuzei (Two Silver Coins), a Passover pop-up fair held by the Bezalel Academy of Arts and Design Jerusalem. Enjoy the innovative designs created by the students, and take the opportunity buy something nice for the holiday.

5 p.m.- 9 p.m., Bezalel Academy of Arts and Design, 1 Zemora Street.

A GUIDE to Sports. (credit: Aharona Yisrael)

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 9

Watch A Guide to Sports, a dance performance by Aharona Israel that explores Zionist physical culture, especially the pioneering work by physical educator Zvi Nishri, who taught Scandinavian gymnastics to Jewish youth for 40 years in the early 20th century. The performance combines the ideas penned by Nishri and contemporary dance.

8 p.m. Machol Shalem Dance Center, 3 Haparsa Street. NIS 80. Call 054-798-2211 to book.

THURSDAY, APRIL 10

Visit Shaheen’s Bakery on Coptic Street in the Old City, and try their anise cookies and Armenian flat bread with meat. Recommended by culinary tour guide and food scholar Itzik Litani, this is a good way to end the week on a tasty note. You can also join Litani’s English tour, “When Curiosity Meets Hunger.”

Learn more via eitours.co.il/eng/home.

