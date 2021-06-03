Global Investment Forum 2021: Leaders and innovators gathered in Dubai

The events in Dubai began on Tuesday evening.



H.E. Dr. Dr. h.c Raphael Nagel, Founder and Chairman of the Abrahamic Business Circle — a group of businessmen of all faiths from around the world designed to create a global business network focused on the Middle East — hosted a gala evening at the Waldorf Astoria Hotel where key people and participants were invited to meet and develop personal relationships with potential partners.



The next day, the conference was opened at the Armenian Dubai Hotel, during which the speakers and members of the various panels dealt with the roadmap required to create an international economy; in new technologies in finance, medicine, water and tourism; in new developments in the fields of real estate and cyber security; and in formative leadership.

Participants in the conference included President of the World Jewish Congress and President of the Forum in Dubai, Ronald Steven Lauder; Jerusalem Post editor-in-chief Yaakov Katz; Jerusalem Post CEO, Inbar Ashkenazi; Founding partner YAS Investments and Spartech Ventures, Sachhyam Regmi; His Excellency Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade, Ministry of Economy UAE; CEO of Mekorot, Israel’s national water company, Eli Cohen; Former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Olmert; Founder and CEO of OurCrowd Jonathan William Medved; entrepreneur, philanthropist, founder of Amdocs and president of Space IL, Maurice Kahn; Vice President of the Economic Federations of Moroccan Organizations, Mehdi Tazi; Ambassador of Israel to the United Arab Emirates Eitan Na’eh; Co-founder and managing general partner of ALIVE Israel HealthTech Fund, Prof. Rafi Beyar; CEO and president of Pluristem, Yaky Yanay; Port TLV Residence VP Lee Ziv; Director of Tourism of the Jerusalem Development Authority, Ilanit Melchior; Director of external relations and government, Noble Energy, Eastern Mediterranean, Bini Zomer; businesswoman,, and former Bahraini Ambassador to the United States Huda Nonoo; Co-founder and member of the World Board of Directors of Deutsche Bank, Dr. Tillmann Lauk; Steve O’hana, President of the Morocco-Israel Business Council; Mohammed Zainabi, Editor-in-Chief, L'Observateur du Maroc and others.

The Jerusalem Post Group and the Khaleej Times Group – the two largest English-language media groups in Israel and the United Arab Emirates – jointly hosted exclusive events in Dubai this week, in which a global investment forum was launched to encourage new investment and development opportunities.The Global Investment Forum 2021, initiated by the two leading media outlets, consisted of government officials, executives, international businessmen, leading companies, philanthropists and thought leaders from Israel, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Morocco, the United States and other countries.