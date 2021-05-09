An 80th birthday party to remember for prominent businessman

A ‘who’s who’ of the Israeli economy – owners of the largest companies in Israel, well-known businessmen, current and former bank heads, heads of law firms, and senior executives – dressed to the nines, arrived at the Pop & Pope restaurant, atop the Hagag Towers on Ha’Arba’a Street in Tel Aviv,
In front of a breathtaking view of Tel Aviv, everyone lined up to celebrate Akirov in a ‘New York’ atmosphere.
The elegant and exciting event was hosted by Israeli-Australian billionaire Frank Lowy, a close friend of the happy celebrant.
A splendid artistic program accompanied the evening: satirist Lior Schleien celebrated the transfer of the mandate to form a government from Bibi to Yair Lapid; Singer Rita performed, accompanied by the Philharmonic players and came down from the stage to dance with the celebrant; Singer Idan Raichel played the piano and opera singers performed familiar numbers.
Among those who took the stage to congratulate the honoree; Frank Lowy; Akirov’s children, Georgie and Sharon, his granddaughter, and good friends Ehud Olmert and Rakefet Rusk-Aminach.
The evening that began with a formal dinner concluded with singing by Einat Shroff and dancing. Among those who came to rejoice with Akirov and his wife Hava at the 80th birthday celebrations: Eyal and Marilyn Ofer, Aharon Frenkel, Gideon Sa’ar and Geula Even, Dr. Yifat Shasha-Biton, Amnon and Anat Shashua, Eitan and Ora Stibbe, and many more.
