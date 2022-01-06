Moshe Levy, Yom Kippur War hero, celebrates 76th birthday

Businessman and philanthropist Moshe Levy, a hero of Israel, celebrated his 76th birthday on Tuesday evening. Levy received the medal of honor for his bravery in Sinai during the Yom Kippur War.

Levy commenced the evening with moving remarks in memory of the two pilots who perished in the helicopter accident this week and asked those present to raise a glass in their memory. In the state of Israel, said Levy, reality dictates a not-so-simple transition from sadness to joy.

The event was held at Levy’s private museum, where his collection of rare collectible vehicles is on display. The women of the national service (Sherut Leumi) of the ‘Notnim Tikva’ (giving hope) foundation in Tel Hashomer, of which Levy serves as president, came and surprised him with a presentation of photos they prepared of him and the sick children of the foundation throughout the years. Offering congratulations to the celebrant were defense minister Benny Gantz and former prime minister Ehud Olmert. Celebrating together with Levy and his friends: was his wife Suzy , his children, Sigal, who serves as CEO of the Notnim Tikva foundation, son Itzik, daughter-in-law Daniel, and the entire family.



Suzy, Sigal, Moshe, Daniel, and Itzik Levy (Credit: Pierre Mikael)

The evening, which also included a chef’s dinner and dancing, was planned and produced by Naama Raicher.