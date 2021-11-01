PepsiCo Labs celebrates three years of activity within Israeli tech sector

PepsiCo Labs - PepsiCo’s global technology investment incubator, celebrated three years of new activity and partnerships with Israeli venture capital funds and startups, which have propelled PepsiCo to the forefront of global technology in its field.

The event was held in the VIP area of Zappa Ganei Yehoshua, where guests sampled a selection of cocktails and enjoyed a performance by Avihu Pinchasov’s Butcher Club.

Celebrating in an energetic atmosphere: David Schwartz, PepsiCo Labs Vice President, Anna Farberov, General Manager PepsiCo Labs Global Venture and Innovation, together with executives from Tempo, marketers of Pepsi in Israel - Tempo chairman and CEO Jacques Barr and Deputy CEO Yoash Ben Eliezer; Eyal Dror, CEO of Strauss, which manufactures and markets PepsiCo food products; Eyal Shohat, CEO of Sodastream ; Orly Glick, partner in Vintage Investment Partners, Nimrod Cohen, Managing Partner of TAU Ventures, Nofar Amikam, partner in Glilot Capital and others.



Eyal Dror, Jacques Bar and Eyal Shohat (Credit: Efrat Sa’ar)

PepsiCo Labs invested over NIS 150,000 in the celebratory event. During PepsiCo Labs’ three years of operation in Israel, dozens of collaborations have been established with Israeli startups in areas such as agro-tech, innovation in manufacturing, marketing, data, and other advanced technologies, which have been implemented throughout PepsiCo’s global production chain., such as Israeli startup N-Drip that helps PepsiCo save billions of liters of water in farmers’ fields around the world.