The Jerusalem Post celebrates a decade of conferences - in photos

Leading figures from the international arena and Israel flocked to the Museum of Tolerance in Jerusalem on Tuesday, where the Jerusalem Post Group hosted its 10th Annual Conference.

No less than 500 public figures, diplomats, investors, entrepreneurs and Israeli and international leaders took part in the conference, which opened with speeches by Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and President Yitzhak Herzog, and continued with interviews with former Mossad chief Yossi Cohen, senior Israeli politicians, businessmen, world innovation, cyber, economic and health leaders.

The conference, led by Jerusalem Post Group CEO Inbar Ashkenazi and Editor-in-Chief Yaakov Katz, was also attended by World Jewish Congress President Ron Lauder, who served as president of the Jerusalem Post's 10th Annual Conference; former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo; US Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin; Former US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman; and FIFA President Gianni Infantino; Chairman of the Simon Wiesenthal Center, Larry Meisel; Managing director at Coleridge Capital Jonathan Riss; and President of the Euro-Asian Jewish Congress Dr. Mikhael Mirilashvili.