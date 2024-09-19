Jerusalem Post
300 Gram: A meaty haven relocated near Acre - review

By GLORIA DEUTSCH   SEPTEMBER 19, 2024 05:21

300 Gram is a strange name for a restaurant, although it would likely have instant appeal to steak lovers, which probably means most men and many women. The explanation for the name is that people who love their steaks consider 300 gr. the ideal weight.

The restaurant, which before the war was located in Moshav Betset, near the Northern border, has been moved to what is considered a much safer place, Moshav Bustan HaGalil, near Acre.

We arrived there for lunch on a recent sunny day and sat in the glass-walled, air-conditioned patio, enjoying the garden’s bucolic splendor with its veteran eucalyptus and palm trees.

Our friendly waitress, Gal, wife of the restaurant’s chef Itay Hasson, recommended the set lunch at NIS 199 for two. This included several starters and a platter of grilled meats and side dishes. We agreed, fortified ourselves with a glass of Cabernet Sauvignon, and waited for the food to arrive.

It didn’t take long before a selection of salads in small dishes arrived, together with a hot crusty ciabatta loaf. The fresh salads all tasted great – homemade humus with crunchy chickpeas, pareve labneh made from coconut, and spicy eggplant.

There were also several quite original starters, such as watermelon in a chili and coriander sauce, onion mousse and chorizo, and juicy little sausages with sauerkraut and mustard which we loved.

The platter of grilled meats was not long in coming and consisted of burgers, chicken, and grilled steak with sides of green beans and new potatoes. The burger was heavily flavored with cumin and my companion thought he detected a faint flavor of lamb – probably wishful thinking.

The chicken was nicely crisp but not dry and the steak was very tender. The entire dish was garnished with roasted garlic cloves, which naturally added to the taste.

Dessert

Desserts are not included in the set lunch and cost an extra NIS 40. There are two choices, waffle with ice cream or cream cake with chocolate topping. We tasted both and decided that 300 Gram had triumphed despite the pareve cream, producing an acceptable dessert.

The drive back to Netanya was uneventful, thank heavens, and we both agreed it had been worth the long journey North.

300 GramRehov Eucalyptus 13Moshav Bustan HaGalilReservations: (04) 9808544Opening hours: Sun.-Thu. 12:30–10 p.m.; Fri. (only in summer) 12 -3 p.m.Kashrut: Local RabbinateWheelchair accessibleThe writer was a guest of the restaurant.



