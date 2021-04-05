MUST FOLLOW

Noga Erez, the rising Israeli indie singer, launched KIDS, her new album this weekend, in a worldwide live streaming performance. Erez is an international success and has already garnered compliments from well-known singer Billie Eilish. While working on her album, Erez also wrote a theme song for a mixed-use real estate project, which is being established by the Azorim real estate company and Migdal Bituach. The project will be built on the site of the mythical ‘Elite’ chocolate factory, at the entrance to Ramat Gan, and adjacent to the stock exchange complex. The song bears the name of the project - EXCHANGE, and it was written together with Uri Russo.





