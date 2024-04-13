‘Smiles for Kids’ brings comfort to families impacted by war with upcoming April events

Smiles for Kids, a new grassroots initiative developed to address the needs of war-impacted families since October 7, has announced new April events for children facing financial hardship during the war.

Since October 7, the non-profit has provided over 30,000 bags of candy for children and 5,000 candy platters, 2000 chalot and cake and fed 25,000 soldiers across Israel.

In addition, the organization has supported 400 army wives with personalized activities ranging from craft kits, bouncers, movie nights, games and more.

The activities were facilitated thanks to the more than $460,000 USD received in donations since Hamas’s attack.

April events by Smiles for Kids

On April 11, Smiles for Kids held a gathering in a kibbutz housing evacuees from Israel’s north and south. Chanukah in Hasmonaim at an event for families of reserve soldiers. (credit: Smiles for Kids)

Around 100 children and 30 adults were treated to a magic show, pizza, cotton candy, a snack table, prize bags, and candy bags.

Shirley Shtivi and her family of 4, who are related to one of the women held captive by Hamas, enjoyed the event. She told Smiles for Kids that the event would help children who are both experiencing boredom and fear, having been displaced from their homes and communities.

On April 14, the organization will be hosting an event for the families of Egoz Commanders and Keva and high commanders in Reserve units, which is expected to receive over 200 people.

“This event in an undisclosed park is where the commanders of Egoz will be able to have fun with their families or their families can have fun if they can't join because they are fighting. This event will not have many pictures because we can't show faces, these are the commanders and ones in charge so they have to be hidden. We are excited to bring them this precious time for their families to enjoy!” Smiles for Kids explained on this upcoming event.

On April 18, 70 children from evacuated families will enjoy games and snacks at the Prima Kings Hotel.

“This event will be at the Prima Kings Hotel for pre-Pesach happening for evacuees from Shlomi who have been staying there and don't know when they will get back home. As of this week there were many rockets in the area of Shlomi and these families really need some fun and a break for them and their children,” the organization explained.

“This event is sponsored by a Bat Mitzvah girl who lives in Israel and her family also who will be coming to the event from America. They will be sponsoring and volunteering - the Bat Mitzvah girl's friends are making Prize bags at her Bat Mitzvah party to for her to give to the kids at this event.”