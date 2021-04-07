The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Mohamed Al Khaja, Amina Taher and Tony Douglas (photo credit: SIVAN FARAG)
MUST WELCOME

By MICHAL GALANTI  
APRIL 7, 2021 11:31

On Tuesday, Etihad Airways, the national airline of the United Arab Emirates, inaugurated scheduled flight service between Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates, and Tel Aviv, Israel’s economic capital. With exquisite timing, the historic route was launched during the week in which Israel was added to Abu Dhabi’s “green list” of countries from which passengers arriving in the UAE capital are not required to enter isolation.

After an official ceremony at the airport, the heads of the company hosted senior Israeli tourism officials at a small cocktail party. The event was held in a prestigious location – the spacious presidential suite of the luxury hotel ‘The Jaffa,’ overlooking the Mediterranean coast.

Ofering heartfelt congratulations were:

Mohamed Al Khaja - UAE Ambassador to Israel, on his first day in his new post,

Tony Douglas - Group Chief Executive Officer of Etihad Aviation Group, who was delighted about the launch of the route and the warm relations between the two countries

Amina Taher, VP Brand, Marketing & Sponsorships of ETIHAD AIRWAYS, opened the event with greetings in Hebrew, Arabic, and English, which inspired everyone in attendance and thanked everyone for the warm welcome.



Mohamed Al Khaja, Amina Taher and Tony Douglas 





AMANDA GUTKIN



Tania Coen-Uzieli, Manuel Rabate and Mohamed Abdalla Al Zaabi

Photos credit: Sivan Farag

Special thanks for the success of the event were given to Amanda Gutkin, Chairman of Pactum Advisors.

Also present and enjoying the warm relations and the Jaffa sunset were Alon Ushpiz, Director General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, who welcomed the launch of the new route ,Eitan Nae’eh, Israel’s Head of Mission to the UAE,TAMA CEO Tania Coen-Uzieli, Louvre Abu Dhabi director Manuel Rabate, Moshe Debby, founder and chairman of the Debby Group, Mohamed Abdalla Al Zaabi CEO - Miral

and Amir Halevi Director-General of the Ministry of Tourism, Raz Frohlich - General Manager, Ministry of Sports and Culture, Samuel Zakai - Director of the Ben Gurion Airport and more.



Tags UAE Israel-UAE peace agreement Mohamed Al Khaja
