Israeli brand of arak, NOAH 12, distilled in northern Israel, launches

Earlier this week, opposite the setting sun, NOAH 12, the premium arak , which is a joint partnership between Tempo’s Masterpiece Team and comedian Tzion Baruch, was launched.

The new brand is a premium arak produced at the Kawar distillery in northern Israel, using a process that combines traditional distillation in copper boilers with advanced technology, quality raw materials, and a rigorous production process.

The name chosen for the new arak brand is NOAH 12.

The word ‘Noah’ refers to the Biblical character, who was the first person in the Bible to become inebriated. It is also the name of Zion Baruch’s son. The number 12 represents the 12 activated carbon filters with which the arak is processed and the Twelve Tribes that are the basis of our ancestral roots and Israeli tradition.

Jacques Beer, Tempo chairman and owner, Daniel Beer, Deputy CEO of Tempo, and Uri Shekel, CEO of Masterpiece Team, attended the launch at the Blue Beach in Tel Aviv.

Jacques Beer and Tzion Baruch. (Shuka Cohen)

Apart from the businessmen who got a first taste of the new arak, the artistic portion of the evening was provided by singer Bar Tzabary, followed by Trifonas and his band. One could hear plates breaking amidst the dancing at the event.