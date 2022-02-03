Israeli Instagram star Maya Wertheimer, lands in the Big Apple

For the benefit of our readers in New York, if you are not yet aware, MUST is here to tell you that Maya Wertheimer, a leading Israeli Instagram personality, recently landed in the Big Apple. Wertheimer, whose official title is wife of the Israeli consul in New York, is an actress, model and TV presenter who maintains a very active Instagram account with 462,000 followers, in which she shares stories from her personal and professional life.

The undisputed star of her Instagram account is two-year-old Asia, the sweet daughter of the Zamir-Wertheimer couple, who is documented in charming and captivating videos. Wertheimer shares the family’s difficulties adjusting to life in New York with her unique humor and honesty, as well as the relocation process, including both the more photogenic and lessphotogenic moments.

Maya Wertheimer and Asaf Zamir (photo credit: INSTAGRAM)