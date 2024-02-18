The history of Israel is deeply intertwined with the stories of mass immigration, often catalyzed by wars and conflicts. This phenomenon, which has played a crucial role in shaping the demographic and cultural fabric of the nation, is not just a matter of historical record but also psychological significance.

Wars, with their profound impacts on human lives and societies, have acted as both push and pull factors in the waves of Jewish immigration to Israel, illustrating a complex interplay between geopolitical events and individual decisions.

Last week, The Jerusalem Post’s Eliav Breuer wrote about Israel's Aliyah and Integration Ministry, which, in collaboration with Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and Jewish Agency chairman Doron Almog, introduced a plan to boost immigration (aliyah) by enhancing services for new immigrants (olim) both before and after their arrival.

The plan, announced by Aliyah and Integration Minister Ofir Sofer, focused on three main principles: utilizing aliyah to spur economic growth, integrating immigrants into communities, and strengthening Israel's integration infrastructure.

Key components of the initiative include monthly rent subsidies for olim settling in specific regions, full rent coverage for young families in community integration centers, comprehensive support for university students, including tuition, rent aid, and community support, pre-arrival programs for prospective immigrants, and improvements in Hebrew language education.

According to a statement to the press, the plan came as a result of the sharp increase in antisemitism in the US and Europe since the war broke out on Oct. 7, which has led to a dramatic rise in people registering for aliyah – a 300% rise in France compared to the parallel period a year before; a 100% rise in the US; 150% in Canada; and 40% in the UK. Demonstrators hold antisemitic symbols and signs as they protest outside the Tampa Convention Center, where Turning Point USA’s Student Action Summit was being held, in Tampa, Florida on July 23, 2022. (credit: MARCO BELLO/REUTERS)

The establishment of Israel in 1948 and the subsequent Arab-Israeli conflict prompted a significant wave of immigration. Jews from Arab and Muslim countries, many of whom faced persecution and expulsion, sought refuge in the newly established state. This was a flight from danger and gravitation towards a place that promised a sense of belonging and safety. Advertisement

The psychological impact of immigration, particularly under the shadow of conflict, cannot be overstated. The decision to leave one's homeland is fraught with uncertainty and loss, yet the prospect of safety and belonging can offer a powerful counterbalance.

On Sunday, a delegation of the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations (CoP) will arrive in Israel and launch their annual conference in Jerusalem. If there is one word that American Jews don’t like hearing, it’s aliyah, but during this dramatic time in Israel’s history, it is time for us to be a bit less diplomatic.

Throughout the years, though hundreds of thousands of American Jews have immigrated to Israel since its establishment, that is just a tiny fraction of the largest Jewish community in the diaspora.

Israel needs any help it can get during this crucial time

For the past few decades, ads promoting aliyah spoke of the benefits of aliyah to Israel, whether it is the free Jewish education or the ability to find jobs in the tech field. But in 2024, after the most dramatic attack against Jews since its establishment, Israel needs you.

We need doctors, nurses, soldiers, psychologists, and social workers. We need any Jew who can assist on the ground; though Israel is a strong country, it doesn't make us weaker to speak up and ask our brothers and sisters around the world for their assistance. Don’t get us wrong, the fundraising efforts of Jews in the Diaspora for Israeli efforts have been overwhelming, as well as the advocacy for political support worldwide.

What we need right now is help: Physical, emotional, and spiritual. The immigration of hundreds of thousands of Jews within a short time can influence Israel for the better in so many ways. This request isn’t meant to be patronizing or cause any Jews in the diaspora to feel as if they aren’t doing enough.

On the contrary, this is a genuine call upon those Jews who can contribute towards a better Israel - those who have a unique talent or qualification that can be of benefit to Israel during these sensitive times. A massive aliyah of Jews can also assist in shaping Israel’s political stance and its attitudes towards religion and the state.

By making aliyah shortly, you can cause a double benefit: Not only for yourself but for the entire Israeli society and the Jewish people.