'If there is four:' Israeli artists connect food and art

Art curator Keren Bar-Gil hosted an evening called "If there is flour" on Tuesday evening at her home in Ramat Hasharon. The project, which continues the connections that Bar-Gil has made between art and food, was held in collaboration with the Strauss food company on the occasion of the launch of the Breadz brand, a new brand in the company's salty snacks division.



Shaul Coeh (Credit: Alon Messika)

The event featured bread-inspired artwork, prepared by leading artists including Orit Raf, Keren Shpiller, Arik Weiss, Racheli Sharpstein, Sivan Sternbach, Sagit Zluf Namir, Avivit Segal, Tali Blumenau, and Shaul Cohen. Pillars of the culinary world also presented, including Shaily Lipa, Alon Shavu, Keren Agam, Danielle Kitzis, Elazar Tamano, Naama Gaon, Hagay Ben-Yehuda, Aline Shalem, and Neta Navot.

Also seen at the evening: Strauss Israel CEO Eyal Dror, Strauss Salty Snacks Division CEO Ariela Schiffenbauer-Weiss, Marketing and Sustainability Manager Keren Barkat, Rafi Lipa, Keren Eini (owners of Abie Restaurant) and others.