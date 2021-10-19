Artist depicts George H.W. Bush praying at Western Wall as gift for former president

Former United States President George W. Bush received a touching gift last weekend in Texas – a painting of his late father, former President George H.W. Bush, praying at the Western Wall.

The gift was brought by Israel’s ambassador to the UN, Gilad Erdan, who came to meet with the former President.

The portrait was painted by rising artist Nimrod Ron, who became famous in the United States after his paintings were purchased for tens of thousands of dollars by various celebrities, including NBA players, Formula One owners, businesspeople and well-known art collectors.





Artist Nimrod Ron (Credit: Meir Cohen)

Ron, a 31-year-old pop art artist, responded to Erdan’s request, who commissioned the painting.

Despite being in the midst of a round of funding for the start-up he founded, he purchased a canvas and completed the painting, working nonstop.