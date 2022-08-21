NSO Group clears out major chunk of its staff, CEO quits

A source at Israeli spyware firm NSO Group confirmed on Sunday that around 100 employees will be let go as part of the firm's reorganization as CEO Shalev Hulio steps down.

The company said that Chief Operating Officer Yaron Shohat has been appointed to oversee the firm's reorganization until a successor is named.

The surveillance firm, which makes Pegasus software, has been contending with legal action after allegations that its tools were misused by governments and other agencies to hack mobile phones.

An aerial view shows the logo of Israeli cyber firm NSO Group at one of its branches in the Arava Desert, southern Israel, July 22, 2021. (credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN)

NSO has said its technology is intended to help catch terrorists, pedophiles and hardened criminals and is sold to "vetted and legitimate" government clients, although it keeps its client list confidential.

"The company’s products remain in high demand with governments and law enforcement agencies because of its cutting-edge technology and proven ability to assist these customers in fighting crime and terror," Shohat said in a statement.

"NSO will ensure that the company's groundbreaking technologies are used for rightful and worthy purposes," he added.