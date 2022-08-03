The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Outside probe needed of police NSO spying allegations - lawyer group head

Israel Bar Association President Avi Himi said that despite Monday's report absolving NSO of the original list, it actually rains down pretty hard on the police.

By YONAH JEREMY BOB
Published: AUGUST 3, 2022 16:47
ISRAELI CYBER firm NSO Group’s exhibition stand is seen at ISDEF 2019, an international defense and homeland security expo held in Tel Aviv in 2019. (photo credit: KEREN MANOR)
ISRAELI CYBER firm NSO Group’s exhibition stand is seen at ISDEF 2019, an international defense and homeland security expo held in Tel Aviv in 2019.
(photo credit: KEREN MANOR)

Israel Bar Association President Avi Himi on Wednesday called for a state inquiry or other external probe of the police NSO Group cell phone spying allegations – despite a government report on Monday whose headline mostly cleared law enforcement’s name.

Himi said that despite the report’s main determination – that allegations of hacking cell phones of a specific list of around three dozen public officials by the Calcalist outlet were untrue – its secondary findings blasted the police pretty hard.

He wrote his recommendation in a letter to Justice Minister Gideon Sa’ar, who is known to be more on the spectrum of defendants’ rights in debates about balancing fighting crime and defendants’ civil liberties.

One negative finding of the report was that the police cyber unit’s “Ciphon” cell phone hacking technology (a less advanced version of NSO’s Pegasus) automatically and systematically collected information from cell phones beyond what it was supposed to.

Going a step further, this collection often went beyond the parameters set by court orders, which were the ostensible basis for hacking the phones.

Gideon Sa'ar at the announcement of a merger between New Hope and Blue and White, July 10, 2022. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)Gideon Sa'ar at the announcement of a merger between New Hope and Blue and White, July 10, 2022. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)

In addition, the report said that the police rarely explained to judges the full extent of the invasiveness of the technology they would be using, finding instead that the courts generally thought they were approving something akin to wiretapping.

The bar association president’s letter also said that the Knesset must rush to pass imminent legislation to govern the issue, expressing doubt about whether the police’s use of the cell phone spying tool is legal without clearer parliamentary oversight.

What has been the government's reaction? 

Himi also implied that the government report, led by Deputy Attorney-General Amit Merari, had used careful and ambiguous language to clean-up any issues which were much more legally messy than the report portrayed.

Despite all of those criticisms, Himi said he accepted Merari as being a well-meaning expert who tried to be neutral.

The report itself also said clearly that almost none of the hacked material which was collected beyond what courts authorized was ever used by the police investigations unit for cases.

Rather than attacking Merari or her team, Himi wrote that their task force simply lacked some of the authority and aggressiveness that a state inquiry or other external body would have to dig deeper into the issue.

Himi usually supports law enforcement and the courts in the face of attacks by politicians.

However, this specific issue has angered almost the entire defense lawyer community, a key constituency for determining who runs the bar association.

They are worried that the police won past cases unfairly and could win new cases unfairly in the future if the cell phone hacking issue is not fully addressed soon.



Tags police gideon sa'ar law nsa spying Spy NSO Pegasus
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Jews, non-Christians not part of conservative movement - GOP candidate consultant

Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano gives a victory speech at his election-night party in Chambersburg, Pa., May 17, 2022
2

Iran says it will ‘build nuclear warheads’ and turn NY into ‘hellish ruins’

People stand next to an Iranian missile during a rally marking the annual Quds Day, or Jerusalem Day, on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan in Tehran, Iran April 29, 2022.
3

Frequent napping linked to poor heart health, study says

Illustrative image of a person sleeping.
4

Sirens sound in northern Kosovo, background unclear - report

People are pictured through Kosovo flag as they take part in celebrations of the 10th anniversary of Kosovo's independence in Pristina, Kosovo February 17, 2018
5

First archaeological dig begins at site believed to be Joshua's tomb

Landscape of Tel Tibneh

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by