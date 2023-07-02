Enerpoint by Colmobil gets 15 solar contracts

Enerpoint by Colmobil, installers of solar energy systems in the private sector and the business sector, is in the process of signing agreements with about 15 purchasing groups in a number of settlements for the installation of about 270 solar energy systems at a total cost of about NIS 20 million.

The communities in question are Salit, Kedumim, Beit Rimon, Kader, Neve Ziv, Moshav Eitan, Nokdim, and Beit Elazar.

Nir Peleg, the company’s CEO, said, “According to a government decision, the production of electricity from renewable energy until the year 2025 should constitute about 20% of the total electricity consumption and by the year 2030 about 30% of the total electricity consumption in Israel.”